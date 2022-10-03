American Society of Landscape Architects Announces 2022 Professional Awards

Washington, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) announced its 2022 Professional Awards. Twenty-eight Professional Award winners represent the highest level of achievement in the landscape architecture profession. All winners and their locations are listed below.

Jury panels representing a broad cross-section of the profession, from the public and private sectors, and academia, select winners each year. The 28 winners were chosen out of 506 entries.

The Professional Awards jury also selects a Landmark Award each year; this year’s Landmark Award celebrates “​​Crissy Field: An Enduring Transformation” by Hargreaves Jones for the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. Crissy Field, in San Francisco’s famed Presidio, features restored coastal habitat, recreational amenities and historical interpretation.

“ASLA Professional Awards for decades have recognized the most significant achievements by landscape architects nationwide, and we congratulate this year’s winners for their extraordinary contributions to their communities and the profession,” said ASLA President Eugenia Martin, FASLA. “Many of this year’s winning projects were focused on reconnecting communities to landscapes, illustrating the important role landscape architects play in creating places for communities to live, work, and play.”

“These award winners underscore how landscape architects are problem- solving some of the biggest challenges facing communities around the globe,” said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen. “From equitable community gathering spaces to addressing climate change, these winners represent the cutting edge of our industry.”



Beginning this year, award winners will be archived in the Library of Congress. In addition, Award recipients and their clients will be honored in person at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA 2022 Conference on Landscape Architecture in San Francisco, Calif., November 11-14. Media are invited to attend; please email press@asla.org for credentials. For more information visit: www.aslaconference.com.

Members of the media please contact press@asla.org to request hi-res images.

Award Categories

General Design

Award of Excellence

Title: Palm Springs Downtown Park

Palm Springs, California

RIOS

Honor Award

Title: From Brownfield to Green Anchor in the Assembly Square District

Somerville, Massachusetts

OJB

Honor Award

Title: West Pond: Living Shoreline

Brooklyn & Queens, New York

Dirtworks Landscape Architecture P.C.

Honor Award

Title: Riverfront Spokane

Spokane, Washington

Berger Partnership

Honor Award

Title: 10,000 SUNS: Highway to Park Project

Providence, Rhode Island

DESIGN UNDER SKY

Honor Award

Title: Domino Park

Brooklyn, New York

James Corner Field Operations

Honor Award

Title: A Community's Embrace Responding to Tragedy, The January 8th Memorial and the El Presidio Park Vision Plan

Tucson, Arizona

Chee Salette, Tina Chee Landscape Studio

Urban Design

Award of Excellence

Title: HOPE SF: Rebuild Potrero

San Francisco, California

GLS Landscape | Architecture

Honor Award

Title: Midtown Park

Houston, Texas

Design Workshop, Inc

Honor Award

Title: Shirley Chisholm State Park

New York, New York

Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates

Honor Award

Title: Denny Regrade Campus

Seattle, WA

Site Workshop

Residential Design

Award of Excellence

Title: Edwin M. Lee Apartments

San Francisco, California

GLS Landscape | Architecture

Honor Award

Title: Coast Ridge Residence

Portola Valley, California

Scott Lewis Landscape Architecture

Honor Award

Title: Quarry House

Park City, Utah

Design Workshop, Inc

Honor Award

Title: Crest Apartments, A Restorative Parallel for Supportive Housing

Van Nuys, California

Tina Chee Landscape Studio, SWA Group

Honor Award

Title: Refugio

Santa Cruz, California

Ground Studio

Analysis & Planning

Honor Award

Title: Connecting People and Landscape: Integrating Cultural Landscapes, Climate Resiliency, and Growth Management in the Low Country

Beaufort County, South Carolina

Design Workshop, Inc

Honor Award

Title: Moakley Park Resilience Plan

Boston, Massachusetts

Stoss Landscape Urbanism

Honor Award

Title: Preparing the Ground: Restorative Justice on Portland's Interstate 5

Portland, Oregon

ZGF Architects

Honor Award

Title: Reimagine Nature and Inclusion for Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, Utah

Design Workshop, Inc

Honor Award

Title: Accelerating Rural Recovery and Resilience: The Pollocksville Community Floodprint

Pollocksville, North Carolina

NC State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab

Communications

Honor Award

Title: Talk Tree to Me: Facilitating a Complex Conversation Around Trees in Detroit

Detroit, Michigan

Spackman Massop Michaels

Honor Award

Title: Miridae Mobile Nursery: Growing a Native Plant Community

Sacramento Region, California

Miridae

Honor Award

Title: Open Space Master Plan, New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA)

New York City, New York

Grain Collective Landscape Architecture & Urban Design PLLC

Research

Honor Award

Title: Curbing Sediment: A Proof of Concept

The Ohio State University

Halina Steiner & Ryan Winston

Honor Award

Title: Soilless Soils: Investigation of Recycled Color-Mixed Glass in Engineered Soils

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

OLIN

Honor Award

Title: Alabama Meadows

Auburn, Alabama

Emily Knox, ASLA; and David Hill, ASLA

About ASLA and the ASLA Fund

Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. ASLA Mission: Empowering our members to design a sustainable and equitable world through landscape architecture. ASLA Fund Mission: Investing in global, social, and environmental change through the art and science of landscape architecture.

Attachments