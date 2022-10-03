American Society of Landscape Architects Announces 2022 Professional Awards

Washington, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) announced its 2022 Professional Awards. Twenty-eight Professional Award winners represent the highest level of achievement in the landscape architecture profession. All winners and their locations are listed below.
Jury panels representing a broad cross-section of the profession, from the public and private sectors, and academia, select winners each year. The 28 winners were chosen out of 506 entries.
The Professional Awards jury also selects a Landmark Award each year; this year’s Landmark Award celebrates “Crissy Field: An Enduring Transformation” by Hargreaves Jones for the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy. Crissy Field, in San Francisco’s famed Presidio, features restored coastal habitat, recreational amenities and historical interpretation.
“ASLA Professional Awards for decades have recognized the most significant achievements by landscape architects nationwide, and we congratulate this year’s winners for their extraordinary contributions to their communities and the profession,” said ASLA President Eugenia Martin, FASLA. “Many of this year’s winning projects were focused on reconnecting communities to landscapes, illustrating the important role landscape architects play in creating places for communities to live, work, and play.”
“These award winners underscore how landscape architects are problem- solving some of the biggest challenges facing communities around the globe,” said ASLA CEO Torey Carter-Conneen. “From equitable community gathering spaces to addressing climate change, these winners represent the cutting edge of our industry.”
Beginning this year, award winners will be archived in the Library of Congress. In addition, Award recipients and their clients will be honored in person at the awards presentation ceremony during the ASLA 2022 Conference on Landscape Architecture in San Francisco, Calif., November 11-14. Media are invited to attend; please email press@asla.org for credentials. For more information visit: www.aslaconference.com.
Award Categories
General Design
Award of Excellence
Title: Palm Springs Downtown Park
Palm Springs, California
RIOS
Honor Award
Title: From Brownfield to Green Anchor in the Assembly Square District
Somerville, Massachusetts
OJB
Honor Award
Title: West Pond: Living Shoreline
Brooklyn & Queens, New York
Dirtworks Landscape Architecture P.C.
Honor Award
Title: Riverfront Spokane
Spokane, Washington
Berger Partnership
Honor Award
Title: 10,000 SUNS: Highway to Park Project
Providence, Rhode Island
DESIGN UNDER SKY
Honor Award
Title: Domino Park
Brooklyn, New York
James Corner Field Operations
Honor Award
Title: A Community's Embrace Responding to Tragedy, The January 8th Memorial and the El Presidio Park Vision Plan
Tucson, Arizona
Chee Salette, Tina Chee Landscape Studio
Urban Design
Award of Excellence
Title: HOPE SF: Rebuild Potrero
San Francisco, California
GLS Landscape | Architecture
Honor Award
Title: Midtown Park
Houston, Texas
Design Workshop, Inc
Honor Award
Title: Shirley Chisholm State Park
New York, New York
Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates
Honor Award
Title: Denny Regrade Campus
Seattle, WA
Site Workshop
Residential Design
Award of Excellence
Title: Edwin M. Lee Apartments
San Francisco, California
GLS Landscape | Architecture
Honor Award
Title: Coast Ridge Residence
Portola Valley, California
Scott Lewis Landscape Architecture
Honor Award
Title: Quarry House
Park City, Utah
Design Workshop, Inc
Honor Award
Title: Crest Apartments, A Restorative Parallel for Supportive Housing
Van Nuys, California
Tina Chee Landscape Studio, SWA Group
Honor Award
Title: Refugio
Santa Cruz, California
Ground Studio
Analysis & Planning
Honor Award
Title: Connecting People and Landscape: Integrating Cultural Landscapes, Climate Resiliency, and Growth Management in the Low Country
Beaufort County, South Carolina
Design Workshop, Inc
Honor Award
Title: Moakley Park Resilience Plan
Boston, Massachusetts
Stoss Landscape Urbanism
Honor Award
Title: Preparing the Ground: Restorative Justice on Portland's Interstate 5
Portland, Oregon
ZGF Architects
Honor Award
Title: Reimagine Nature and Inclusion for Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah
Design Workshop, Inc
Honor Award
Title: Accelerating Rural Recovery and Resilience: The Pollocksville Community Floodprint
Pollocksville, North Carolina
NC State University Coastal Dynamics Design Lab
Communications
Honor Award
Title: Talk Tree to Me: Facilitating a Complex Conversation Around Trees in Detroit
Detroit, Michigan
Spackman Massop Michaels
Honor Award
Title: Miridae Mobile Nursery: Growing a Native Plant Community
Sacramento Region, California
Miridae
Honor Award
Title: Open Space Master Plan, New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA)
New York City, New York
Grain Collective Landscape Architecture & Urban Design PLLC
Research
Honor Award
Title: Curbing Sediment: A Proof of Concept
The Ohio State University
Halina Steiner & Ryan Winston
Honor Award
Title: Soilless Soils: Investigation of Recycled Color-Mixed Glass in Engineered Soils
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
OLIN
Honor Award
Title: Alabama Meadows
Auburn, Alabama
Emily Knox, ASLA; and David Hill, ASLA
About ASLA and the ASLA Fund
Founded in 1899, the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA) is the professional association for landscape architects in the United States, representing more than 15,000 members. ASLA Mission: Empowering our members to design a sustainable and equitable world through landscape architecture. ASLA Fund Mission: Investing in global, social, and environmental change through the art and science of landscape architecture.
