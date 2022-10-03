Digerati Announces Appointment of Derek Gietzen to President

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) (“Digerati” or the “Company”), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, today announced that Derek Gietzen has been named as the Company’s President. Currently, Mr. Gietzen is President of NextLevel Internet (“NextLevel”), a Digerati subsidiary.

Mr. Gietzen is an experienced 20-year telecommunications executive with a track record of managing successful high-growth companies. In addition to achieving consistent double-digit growth at NextLevel, Mr. Gietzen’s passion for creating amazing corporate cultures led NextLevel to be recognized as a certified ‘Great Place to Work in the U.S.’, for each of the last three years.

"Since our acquisition of NextLevel earlier this year, Derek has been instrumental in the operational integration of Digerati’s various subsidiaries,” said Arthur L. Smith, Chief Executive Officer. “Derek is an inspirational leader who perfectly aligns with our core values and brings the added skills necessary to successfully execute our business plan and ongoing M&A strategy. We are confident his contribution will enhance our ability to deliver on our corporate goals and assist us with creating long-term shareholder value.”

“This is an exciting time for Digerati, and I am thrilled to be taking on the role of President of the combined operations,” said Derek Gietzen. “We have an amazing leadership team, and I look forward to all we can accomplish.”

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) provides cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiaries NextLevel Internet (NextLevelinternet.com), T3 Communications (T3com.com), Nexogy (Nexogy.com), and SkyNet Telecom (Skynettelecom.net), the Company is meeting the global needs of small businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions including, cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, cloud call center, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network. The Company has developed a robust integration platform to fuel mergers and acquisitions in a highly fragmented market as it delivers business solutions on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com and follow DTGI on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “confident,” “accomplish,” "enhance," "ability," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements like ‘we are confident his contribution will enhance our ability to deliver on our corporate goals and assist us with creating long-term shareholder value,’ are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor or other person as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Digerati. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial, legal, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7aa8ee2-f28e-4c1c-b9db-cdd3f5fa6cf1