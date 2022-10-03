Atelier by Voyant Beauty Launches as First-of-Its-Kind Formulation and Manufacturing Growth Partner to Fast Growth Indie Beauty Brands

HODGKINS, Ill., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyant Beauty, the leading personal care and beauty contract manufacturer in the U.S., has launched Atelier by Voyant Beauty: a first-of-its-kind formulation and manufacturing growth partner dedicated to servicing and accelerating fast-growth indie beauty brands.

Leading the business is industry expert and indie beauty veteran Lorne Lucree, who serves as Chief Innovation Officer of Voyant Beauty.

"Having worked with 40+ contract manufacturers in my past at a fast growth indie brand incubator, I always thought there was an unmet opportunity to better link indie brands and contract manufacturers for a more frictionless development experience," said Lucree. "At Atelier, we can now provide the capabilities and supply chain expertise indie brands need to become a more attractive acquisition target."

Atelier's unique service and development experience is a result of over 50 hours of blinded interviews with fast-growth indie brand founders, current and former indie brand executives, industry experts, and growth investors in the space - all personally conducted by Lucree.

"We are not an accelerator - that would imply servicing only one facet of growth: speed to market. Our proprietary research identified all the friction points indie brands face during periods of hyper growth, and our model was built to address all of these, whether they be formulation, manufacturing, or contractual/terms related. This is how we have uniquely positioned ourselves as a formulation and manufacturing growth partner as well as a de facto operating partner to the investors in this space," Lucree added.

The service model of Atelier by Voyant Beauty removes the typical frictions that indie brands face as they scale, offering several points of differentiation that allow them to secure long-term growth and investor interest without friction:

● Data-driven and tech-driven innovation: The stakes are too high to launch with just intuition anymore, so marrying a founder's point of view to complex data is essential for product concepts that become heroes. Atelier provides exclusive access to proprietary research, intelligence, social media data, channel sales, and demographic trends to help indie brands better inform ideas and briefs for innovative formula launches.

● In-demand scalable liquid and aerosol formulation and filling capabilities: Access to a manufacturing scale that can easily flex to enable future distribution growth, coupled with a supplier network and leverage to navigate supply chain disruptions effectively with minimal business impact.

● Flexible contract, payment, and credit terms: Upfront formula ownership, flexible payment terms, and a credit line that enables room for growth and scale.

"Suppliers servicing indie beauty often treat it as an enigma, and for those that have been successful, it has most often been the result of chance and timing. We now have the unique ability to remove chance from the equation and can map an indie brand's journey, including key decisions and needs at each level of funding, giving us the unique ability to service these brands more intelligently and effectively see their future," explains Lucree. "This is why we say at Atelier that when it comes to indie brands, we don't see size - we see opportunity, and we don't see growing pains - we see a frictionless path to scale."

For more details, visit www.atelierbyvoyantbeauty.com.

