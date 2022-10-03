Arizona IV Medics Announce Myers’ Cocktail As Their Best Selling IV Treatment The Past 6 Months

Goodyear, Arizona, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2016, Arizona IV Medics have been offering their professional mobile IV in Phoenix, Arizona and have their experienced nurses running calls every day throughout the East and West Valley.

Their IV therapy can help restore lost fluids in your body within 30-45 minutes, while also providing you with a high dose of essential vitamins that aid your body to fight symptoms of fatigue, nausea, migraine, and hangovers.

With their mobile service, you can sit back and relax in your home as you receive your IV treatment, like their best-selling Myers’ Cocktail that contains a combination of saline, vitamin B complex, vitamin B12, Vitamin C, and many more essential minerals, that increase your energy and improve your immunity.

Replenishing Your Vitamins and Minerals

Arizona IV Medics offer their mobile IV services in a 30 mile radius around the Phoenix, Tucson, Scottsdale, and Flagstaff areas.

Their range of IV packages work faster to help you feel hydrated and rejuvenated than just drinking 8 glasses of water as only about 50% of this is usually absorbed by your body and can take several hours for you to feel any effects.

Intravenous (IV) therapy is the infusion of vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients directly into your blood stream which means they are immediately absorbed into the body and made available to your cells, tissues, and organs.

It has shown to give patients fast and effective relief against a host of uncomfortable symptoms, from colds and flu to dehydration and allergies, while also aiding in the alleviation of stress, replenishing lost nutrients, and boosting your overall wellbeing.

The nurses and paramedics at Arizona IV Medics provide supervised IV therapy with over 20 different vitamin ingredients, infusions, and injections, such as:

Myers’ Cocktail – Whether you’re hungover, sick, or dehydrated, the Myers’ Cocktail is a popular choice for those searching for symptom relief. It is full of important vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes that your body needs to feel energized and hydrated, including vitamin B complex, glutathione, vitamin B12, vitamin C, zinc, and magnesium.

– Whether you’re hungover, sick, or dehydrated, the Myers’ Cocktail is a popular choice for those searching for symptom relief. It is full of important vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes that your body needs to feel energized and hydrated, including vitamin B complex, glutathione, vitamin B12, vitamin C, zinc, and magnesium. Banana Bag – As described in their previous press release about banana bag IV 101, Arizona IV Medics banana bag reduces symptoms linked to alcohol abuse disorders and help restore lost vitamins, such as folic acid, magnesium, and thiamine.

– As described in their previous press release about banana bag IV 101, Arizona IV Medics banana bag reduces symptoms linked to alcohol abuse disorders and help restore lost vitamins, such as folic acid, magnesium, and thiamine. The Arizona – Exclusively offered by Arizona IV medics, this IV drip bag eliminates liver toxins, prevents kidney and liver damage, and is rich in saline, glutathione, and NAC.

– Exclusively offered by Arizona IV medics, this IV drip bag eliminates liver toxins, prevents kidney and liver damage, and is rich in saline, glutathione, and NAC. Platinum Package – Containing everything present in Myers’ Cocktail, as well as an amino blend, taurine, glutamine, lysine, ornithine, and citrulline, the Platinum Package gives you an impressive dose of antioxidants and minerals to help your body fight off a range of unpleasant symptoms.

– Containing everything present in Myers’ Cocktail, as well as an amino blend, taurine, glutamine, lysine, ornithine, and citrulline, the Platinum Package gives you an impressive dose of antioxidants and minerals to help your body fight off a range of unpleasant symptoms. Super Immune – Boost your immune system with Arizona IV Medics Super Immune IV drip bag that contains: vitamin B12, B-complex, vitamin C, zinc, aminos, magnesium, saline, and

– Boost your immune system with Arizona IV Medics Super Immune IV drip bag that contains: vitamin B12, B-complex, vitamin C, zinc, aminos, magnesium, saline, and Migraine – If you commonly suffer from migraines and chronic headaches, then Migraine can help remove some of the debilitating effects with its strong combination of saline, anti-pain medicine, anti-nausea medicine, magnesium, Benadryl, and Dex.

Arizona IV Medics also offer a range of add-ins and extra vitamins, like magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin B complex, NAC, taurine, and NAC, that you can purchase with your chosen IV package to give your body that additional mineral boost.

To find out more about Arizona IV Medics and their popular Myer’s Cocktail or to read about their other IV packages, please visit their website at https://www.azivmedics.com/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/arizona-iv-medics-announce-myers-cocktail-as-their-best-selling-iv-treatment-the-past-6-months/