Canada Plastics Pact welcomes six new Partners committed to tackling plastic waste and pollution

OTTAWA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Plastics Pact (CPP) is pleased to welcome six new Partners in Q3 of 2022 who are uniting under the CPP’s shared action plan to build a circular economy for plastics packaging in Canada.



New CPP Partners includes reusable packaging borrowing services, a manufacturer in stretch film products, a leading independent research organization, a non-governmental organization working to eliminate plastic pollution in Canada, and an organization working to lead Canada’s direct mail industry towards sustainable practices.

The new Signatory Partners of the CPP are: Malpack Ltd , Friendlier , ShareWares .

The new Implementation Partners of the CPP are: Mind Your Plastic , The Conference Board of Canada , The Sustainable Mail Group .

“The rapid growth of the Canada Plastics Pact within the past two years is a testament to the need for collaboration to enact systems change,” said Paul Shorthouse, Interim Managing Director, CPP. “We’re pleased to be joined by companies and organizations that bring new perspectives and ideas in our efforts to ensure plastics packaging is safely reused, recycled, or composted across the entire value chain.”

It’s through the collaboration of diverse actors in the plastics industry that CPP is addressing one of the most pressing environmental issues of today. With more than 90 Partners, the CPP continues to work towards ambitious targets for circular plastics packaging in Canada, set out in its Roadmap to 2025 .

Since the CPP launched in early 2021, various initiatives have been underway to address the opportunities and challenges to enacting systems change, such as the release of CPP’s 2020 Baseline Report and the formation of eight working groups that bring together the essential actors to tackle the key issues around plastic packaging waste and pollution. Most notably, the CPP is leading the consultation and implementation of the Golden Design Rules for Plastics Packaging in the Canadian marketplace, which was developed by the Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF) Plastic Waste Coalition of Action .

