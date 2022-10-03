Elizabeth Fisk Promoted to ARA Director of Corporate Operations

Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Beth Fisk to the role of director of corporate operations, effective Oct. 1, 2022.

Fisk began her career at ARA in 2004 as a human resources generalist and currently serves as an ARA vice president and human resources director. In this role, Fisk leads the corporate HR team, partnering with ARA leaders to ensure HR policies and practices align with ARA’s mission, strategic direction, and guiding principles. She is responsible for key HR programs including benefits, compensation, performance management, recruiting, training and development, and employee relations and compliance matters. Fisk has a Bachelor of Business degree with a concentration in Human Resource Management from the University of New Mexico, Anderson Schools of Management and recently completed the Chief Human Resources Officer Program through Wharton Executive Education

Fisk has actively volunteered in the human resources community including serving as the director of the NM State Council for the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). She has also served in several roles on the board of directors for the Human Resource Management Association of New Mexico, including as President.

In her new role, she will oversee corporate operations including several departments – HR, IT, security, and corporate administration. Fisk will succeed Larry Ghormley, who will continue to serve as ARA’s chief compliance officer.

“I am thrilled about this opportunity to lead and work with our HR, IT, security and corporate administration teams to support the ARA mission and strategy,” Fisk said. “I am also honored for the opportunity to partner with our senior leaders as we continue to make ARA a great company for our employee-owners and our customers.”

“I want to first thank Larry Ghormley for the tremendous job he did as ARA’s DCO,” said ARA CEO Rob Sues. “Larry brought to ARA his years of military leadership experience and, from day one, focused on mentoring and developing future leaders of several corporate departments, as they grew in size and capability to support our growing company. And I’m extremely pleased to have Beth as ARA’s new Director of Corporate Operations. Beth’s unique skills in working collaboratively and expertly across many diverse domains, along with her energy, drive and ability to immediately get to the core of any issue and generate a positive outcome for everyone, gives me great confidence she will do an outstanding job as ARA’s DCO.”

