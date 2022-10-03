3DX Industries Announces Share Buyback Program

SEATTLE, WA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – 3DX Industries, Inc. (DDDX) (the “Company” or “3DX”), a state of the art advanced manufacturer specializing in additive 3D Metal Printing and advanced subtractive manufacturing technologies, announces a share buyback program.



The Board of Directors of 3DX Industries, Inc. today authorized a new share repurchase program of up to 7,266,666 shares of the Company's common stock over the next 11 months with a maximum price of $25.00 per share. The new program will take effect November 1, 2022, under the company’s 10-b5 plan and run until August 30, 2023. The company has retained Glendale Securities in Sherman Oaks, California, a licensed FINRA Broker Dealer to execute the share buyback program.

The Board’s authorization of the new share repurchase program builds on the Company’s commitment to adding value to long term shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares. "Our share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in the Company's future performance and its long-term cash flow generation," said Roger Janssen, CEO, and President of 3DX Industries, Inc. Nicholas Coriano, Director & Vice President, added, "This re-purchase plan underscores our continued commitment to increasing shareholder value.”

The share buyback program will be executed by a third party in accordance with Securities Regulations. All purchases under this Plan will comply with the provisions of Rule 10b-18 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In addition, all transactions made by the broker dealer, including time, volume, and price, will comply with paragraphs (b)(2), (b)(3) and (b)(4) of Rule 10b-18 in effecting any purchase of shares of common stock of the Company in the open market.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. ($DDDX) is an OTCM traded Advanced Manufacturing company capable of producing a wide range of products using additive and subtractive manufacturing processes. Our growth strategy includes utilizing cutting edge technology to enhance manufacturing techniques combined with consolidating the manufacturing sector through targeted acquisitions aimed at increasing revenues and building a strong asset base under the company.

Safe Harbor: 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings. Statements released by 3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance. The company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risk factors include but are not limited to general economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors as discussed in the company's filings. The company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

