Vera Bradley to Donate Percentage of Sales to Breast Cancer Research for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) today announced that Vera Bradley, its iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand, will donate 100% of primary net proceeds from its second NFT drop; 100% of net proceeds from its limited-edition Hope Charity Pouch; and 20% of the purchase price of its new Rose Toile and Happiness Returns Pink patterns, to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the “Foundation”) in support of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



Vera Bradley’s second NFT drop, the 1982 Collection, is now available for purchase through The World of Vera Bradley, the brand’s new metaverse concept, or via OpenSea. The 1982 Collection is comprised of 1,982 generative backgrounds derived from 40 archived prints to commemorate the year the company was founded. Priced at $19.82 USD*, the 1982 Collection appeals to crypto lovers and breast cancer awareness supporters alike, with 100% of Vera Bradley's primary net proceeds benefiting the Foundation, focusing its unique utility on advocacy and fundraising.

Designed to honor and give hope to those affected by breast cancer, Vera Bradley’s limited-edition Hope Charity Pouch features the word “HOPE,” surrounded by delicate floral embellishments and boldly emblazoned on a canvas zip-closure pouch. The Hope Charity Pouch, available online at www.verabradley.com and in Vera Bradley Full Line Stores nationwide, is priced at $20, with 100% of net proceeds directed to the Foundation.

Vera Bradley’s newest prints with a purpose, Rose Toile and Happiness Returns Pink, also support the critical, life-saving research taking place at the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. For every purchase of a style in Rose Toile and Happiness Returns Pink through October 31, 2022, Vera Bradley will donate 20% of the purchase price (up to a maximum contribution of $100,000) to the Foundation. Styles range in price from $4 – $155 and are available now in Vera Bradley Full Line Stores, participating Vera Bradley retailers nationwide, and online at www.verabradley.com.

“Vera Bradley has championed breast cancer research since 1993 when our co-founders Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller established the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer in memory of their dear friend, Mary Sloan,” noted Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President. “With support from Vera Bradley’s customers and communities, the Foundation has since donated more than $38 million to fund research pursuing innovative and improved treatments that enable women and men to thrive, not just survive, after a breast cancer diagnosis. We invite our customers to join us in funding even more progressive research this October by purchasing Vera Bradley’s breast cancer awareness items or donating to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.”

*Please Note: The exact USD retail price will depend on gas prices at time of purchase.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY FOUNDATION FOR BREAST CANCER

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for breast cancer research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. The Foundation has contributed $38.6 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine and has pledged to raise a total of $50 million. The Center is focused on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer. Funds are raised through special events, partner events, and individual donations. For more information, visit www.verabradley.org.

