Curt Beckemeyer Promoted to ARA Deputy CEO of Technical Operations

Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is pleased to announce the promotion of Curt Beckemeyer to deputy CEO of technical operations, effective Oct. 1.

Beckemeyer joined ARA in 1992 and has over 35 years of engineering and leadership experience. He currently serves as an ARA senior vice president and sector manager of the Advanced Technologies Sector. Beckemeyer earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and is a registered Professional Engineer (P.E.) in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

In his new position, Beckemeyer will oversee ARA’s technical operations, which provides sophisticated technical services, products, and solutions within a diverse range of National Security, Infrastructure, Environment, Energy, and Health Sciences business areas. ARA has a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, robotics and autonomy, environmental technologies, renewable fuels, training technologies, and testing and measurement. Beckemeyer will guide these technical activities and provide leadership in developing ARA’s strategic plans and key business and personnel strategies, ensuring ARA continues to support its customers with innovative solutions to their complex problems. Beckemeyer will succeed David Oakley, who will transfer to a new role for the company supporting large opportunity capture and management of large programs.

“I am excited about the opportunity to lead ARA’s technical operations and to work closely with leadership and staff throughout the organization to fulfill ARA’s mission and vision,” Beckemeyer said. “I also very much look forward to leveraging my diverse experiences at ARA in a new role and to helping ARA continue to grow, advance our capabilities, and be the company of choice for both our customers and our employee-owners.”

“First my great thanks to David Oakley,” said ARA CEO Rob Sues. “David has played the key role in crafting, leading, and keeping on track, ARA’s strategic plans over the years, and all of the strategic initiatives we are working under those plans; in addition to all the day-to-day management activities he performs. And I’m extremely pleased to have Curt as ARA’s new Deputy CEO. I’m confident that Curt’s intellect, drive, leadership skills, and enthusiasm for achieving the ARA vision will keep us on track toward achieving our strategic goals and continued growth of ARA.”

Attachment