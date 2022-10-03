Bodnar Financial Advisors Joins LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that Bodnar Financial Advisors has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. The team reports serving approximately $300 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement assets*, and joins LPL from Cambridge Investment Research.



Financial advisor John Bodnar, CFP®, CIMA®, founded Bodnar Financial Advisors in 1988 as a full-service financial firm that helps clients navigate their lives with a sense of financial confidence. Based in Florham Park, N.J., the team has grown to include financial advisor Justin Esposito, office manager Lorraine Figarelli, and client services associates Jane Esnes and Danielle Mazzocchi.

The team’s motto is: life’s too short to worry about money. Bodnar and the team have developed a flexible, friendly and professional style that puts clients at ease as they collaborate together to develop financial strategies for major life events including marriage, kids, death, divorce, layoffs, retirement, downsizing and more. “Financial planners often see clients in their most vulnerable moments, and it’s nice to know that while I’m looking out for my clients, LPL Financial is looking out for my team and making sure we have the tools and resources to do the best job possible,” Bodnar says.

At the heart of the team’s approach is a deep commitment to fiduciary principles and a desire to foster authentic personal connections with clients and their loved ones. In fact, several families receiving advice from John today are the children and grandkids of his original clients. Bodnar said, “As we move to LPL Financial, we are taking these timeless values with us: listening, getting to know each individual client, identifying their personal goals, and building custom financial plans and investment strategies that will evolve with changing life circumstances.”

It takes planning, but also client education and behavioral investment counseling. Esposito is a former NCAA Division I championship baseball pitcher and knows firsthand the value of a good coach. He motivates clients to stay on track and to keep working their investment plans despite the panics of the news cycle. He called the move to LPL “the next step in our firm’s growth and making our team stronger.”

Bodnar added, “LPL is independent, which gives us continued flexibility to create portfolios that focus on our clients’ unique financial needs. They have the size and the tools we need to reach the next step in our growth without sacrificing the freedom in the range of services we provide. LPL Financial is a true innovator in the independent broker-dealer space.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We welcome Bodnar Financial Advisors to the LPL community and are honored they turned to us to help them build their ideal practice. LPL is a champion in the marketplace for financial advisors and we are centered on empowering advisors so they can do what’s best for their clients. We do this by delivering the integrated tools, services and differentiated experiences, all designed to help advisors expand their value proposition and build stronger connections with clients.”

