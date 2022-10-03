XIL Health CEO and Founder, Susan Lang, Makes Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 List

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XIL Health , a leading strategic technology and analytics company in the drug economic space, today announces that its CEO and founder, Susan Lang, has made Inc.’s 2022 Female Founders 100 list. The list honors a bold group of 100 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.

Lang’s recognition stems from her and her team’s disruptive pivot during the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to many other companies, the pandemic challenged the day-to-day workplace of XIL Health’s team and clients. To meet the needs of retail pharmacies nationwide, XIL Health showed true resiliency by rapidly expanding its technology and analytic capabilities including the launch of XIL Impact, which hosts their new Vaccine Tracker; an interactive tool that helps retail pharmacies manage drug supply chain issues.

At the same time, Lang launched a new company, Visory Health, a XIL Health sister company, to assist consumers by lowering their prescription drug costs. The team continues to scale and focus on getting consumers cash access to health services, starting with their pharmacy discount card which has already saved consumers over $2B.

“Being part of this group of women is an amazing honor. After several years as a corporate exec, launching my own firm nine years ago was the right decision for me. By pivoting quickly these past few years, we have contributed innovative solutions in analytics and technology during a difficult period in healthcare,” said Lang. “Most of all, I’m extremely proud of the team that we’ve built. Our senior executive team is composed of women leaders who are all over the age of 55. Despite the COVID disruptions, we were able to keep our team intact and continue to grow. XIL Health’s combined experience and passion for this industry are unique, and I’m excited about our future.”

“I’ve worked at XIL Health for many years, and watching the continuous evolution and rapid growth of our company is exciting. With Susan at the helm, I’m confident in our team’s ability to continue transforming the drug supply chain for the better, aiding not only pharmacies, physicians and payers but also helping more Americans access lower-cost medications for themselves and their families,” said Brittney Tierce, Vice President of Operations at XIL Health.

“Having Susan as our leader and mentor at XIL Health is awesome. She has great experience in this incredibly complicated healthcare industry and has been passing down her knowledge and guidance to those newer to the space,” said Abbey Cayanan, Senior Manager of Marketing & Communications at XIL Health.

About XIL Health

With a mission to help clients re-imagine business for greater success in the future, XIL Health is a strategic analytics and technology company dedicated to giving businesses what they need to compete and win in today’s uncertain healthcare market. The team works with PBMs, retail pharmacies, hospitals, health plans, startups, infusion companies, LTC pharmacies and physician groups to help them pivot, change their economics and find new opportunities within the rapidly changing pharmaceutical industry. By combining XIL Strategies and Analytics with XIL Technologies, organizations have access to a unique combination of pharmaceutical economics expertise and cloud-based data automation that helps them win. For more information about the company or to join the team, visit www.xilhealth.com .