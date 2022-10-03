Designer Sebastian Herkner Imbues a Sense of Harmony and Tradition with Zencha, his First Bath Collection for Duravit

Atlanta, GA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duravit North America is pleased to introduce Zencha, a comprehensive new collection by the award-winning designer Sebastian Herkner. Recognizing bathrooms as a sacred space for routines, reflection, and relaxation, Herkner drew inspiration from traditional Japanese bathing and tea culture as well as the thoughtful craftsmanship that enhances these experiences. Zencha balances organic shapes, authentic materials and contemporary finishes to upgrade the bathroom into a tranquil retreat.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sebastian Herkner to our portfolio of distinguished Duravit designers. He worked closely with our production teams in Hornberg and Schenkenzell over the last four years to fully explore the material possibilities, drawing on their technical expertise to bring his vision to life,” says Bob Downie, President & CEO of Duravit, Americas. “We are particularly excited about this collection and the impact we believe it will have on the North American market.”

Reflecting on the design process, Herkner notes, “It was important to engender an ambience in the bathroom where we can recharge our batteries in the morning and enjoy some "me time" in the evening." Equally critical to the design were “authentic materials like wood, ceramic, and glass. With this design we also use a textured glass that plays with light and shade, with reflections. I believe that this authenticity is part of the harmony of this bathroom as an overall creation.”

Striking yet delicate in its design language, Zencha appeals to each of the senses across its range of offerings.

Ceramics

Inspired by Japanese tea bowls, each of Zencha’s above-counter basins taper with a subtle curve to a slightly outward sloping rim. The washbowls — made of DuraCeram® with rounded corners — are available with or without a faucet deck. The ceramic drain cover is perfectly integrated into the basin and the slotted waste protects against overflow. The above-counter basins are available in a range of neutral hues to fit any style including White, Anthracite Matte, White Satin Matte, and Gray Satin Matte.

Furniture and Cabinets

Zencha’s minimalist furniture with pure, straight lines offers the perfect contrast to the organically curved ceramic products. With ample storage space for everyday objects, the furniture and cabinets structure the room and bring a sense of visual warmth and comfort. The body and frame of the furniture are available with an easy-to-clean surface with anti-fingerprint effect, offered in subtle colors. Each offering features a delicate, handcrafted frame, only 1/4" thick. Versatile and functional, the vanities can be specified with drawers with push-to-open and soft-closing technology. Cabinet fronts in Natural Oak and Black Oak provide warmth, while white flat glass and black textured glass offer sensual elegance to the bathroom.

Bathtubs

A fitting focal point of any bathroom, the Zencha freestanding bathtubs are made of DuraSolid® and feature the same striking yet delicate design language as the rest of the collection. The 49 1/4" x 49 1/4" version resembles the shape of the square above-counter basin. With its considerable depth, it invites you to immerse yourself in the soothing water, reminiscent of a Japanese onsen bath. The tub is also available in rectangular versions measuring 63" x 33 1/2" and 70 7/8" x 35 3/8".

Mirrors

To round out the collection, Herkner designed a separate mirror that replicates the contour of the basins. The organic shape is accentuated by a subtle LED strip that encircles the frame. The lighting can be controlled either with a sensor on the bottom of the mirror or by using an app. With more than 300 lux, the mirror’s glare-free light source can also serve as the main lighting in the bathroom.

About Duravit

Founded in 1817 in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Duravit AG is today a leading international manufacturer of designer bathrooms. The company is active in more than 130 countries worldwide and stands for innovation in the fields of signature design, comfort-enhancing technology and premium quality. In cooperation with high-profile international designers, such as Philippe Starck, sieger design, Kurt Merki Jr., Christian Werner, Matteo Thun and Cecilie Manz, the company develops unique bathrooms that enhance quality of life for users on a sustained basis. Duravit's product portfolio comprises sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower trays, wellness systems, shower-toilets, tap fittings and accessories as well as installation systems. Duravit USA, Inc. headquarters are based in Duluth, GA. For more information on Duravit or to find a local distributor, visit www.duravit.us or call 888-DURAVIT.

About Sebastian Herkner

Born in Bad Mergentheim in 1981, Herkner studied product design at the University of Art and Design in Offenbach, at which point he started to focus on designing furniture and objects. On completing his studies, Herkner decided to go it alone by opening his own studio in Offenbach in 2007 and now employs five staff. Herkner’s rapid rise is not least a result of his pronounced instinct for colors, materials, and textures. His designs always have a certain twist – whether artfully woven outdoor furniture, mouth-blown side tables, or handwoven carpets.

Herkner has won numerous design awards, including Elle Deco International Design Award (EDIDA)/Best Designer of the Year 2021, Maison & Objet/Designer of the Year 2016 and an iF Design Award. His range as a designer is remarkable: he works for small manufacturers as well as industrial producers of high-quality design such as Classicon, Dedon, Cappelini, Fritz Hansen, and Zwiesel. He also offers his services as an interior and exhibition designer.

For Duravit, the versatile designer created the harmonious Zencha bathroom range – sanitary objects with a rounded shape and a gentle lip along with minimalistic storage furniture with a subtle frame inspired by Japanese bathing and tea culture. Having already gained experience with porcelain as a material at the porcelain maker Rosenthal, Herkner is pleased with his first bathroom collection: “It was a very inspiring collaboration, especially given that Duravit have experts in every field.” Sebastian Herkner lives and works in Offenbach and Berlin.

