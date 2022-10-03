Apejet sets to release NFT Airdrop for upcoming web3 game Jungle Safari

Delhi, India, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apejet, a GameFi ecosystem, promises to introduce blockchain technology's potential into the gaming sector. The Apejet ecosystem's goal is to create a platform that allows developers to raise funds by incorporating Apejet into their games and making JET tokens the rewards players earn. Game developers would be able to raise funds for their projects by selling JET tokens to gamers. The first group of gamers who purchase JET tokens will have access to exclusive in-game assets and beta testing.

The total supply of JET tokens available for distribution is 110000 JET. JET tokens can be used to purchase in-game assets, upgrade equipment, and obtain exclusive items. It's worth noting that acquiring JET tokens will help gamers have a more enjoyable gaming experience. It should be noted that the JET token is a utility-based token based on the BEP-20 standard, which aids in the utilization of the existing Ethereum infrastructure.

The Apejet ecosystem has prioritized providing players with an excellent user experience in which they can play their favorite games without difficulty. The fact that they can mine JET tokens while playing these games is intriguing. Apejet's integrated reward system adds new dimensions to the gaming experience. Another interesting point to consider is that gamers can always convert their JET tokens to real money at any time.

Apejet is introducing an Initial Game Offering (IGO) coin offering mechanism to assist developers in raising funds for their projects. The developers will collaborate with investors through beta testing and will provide investors with perks and rare sellable items. Apejet enables Influencers to monetize their followers through a referral system that generates an ongoing revenue stream for every lead, regardless of whether the lead eventually becomes an Influencer's follower.

The Apejet ecosystem makes it simple and affordable for merchants to promote their products online via the In-Game Market and Game Marketplace. Apejet provides a faster and more scalable platform for developers to build their preferred games and features. Developers in the Apejet ecosystem can be adaptable and adapt the gameplay to whatever is popular in the gaming industry. After completing the prototype, the developers can begin marketing the game to investors, professional gamers, influencers, and merchants in the Apejet ecosystem.

The funds raised by game developers during this stage can then be used to fully develop the game, which is required before the game is released to the public.

Jungle Safari, one of the innovative Apejet ecosystem games, is giving away 10,000 NFTs to 10,000 Apejet Holders. The NFT is classified into four types: Super Rare (500 NFTs), Rare (1500 NFTs), Basic (3000 NFTs), and Normal (5000 NFTs). It is also worth noting that the Apejet ecosystem is planning to launch its Decentralized Crypto Wallet, Amira, at the Dubai Crypto Expo on October 6th. The Apejet team will be at Expo stall No.95. Apejet's upcoming decentralized crypto wallet will include a chatting feature that will help connect Apejet community members.

The Apejet team appears to be ready to serve as a bridge between the gaming and cryptocurrency worlds, while also providing building blocks for game developers to create the best games possible.

Details

ApeJet (JET) Bsc Smart Contract Address

0x8925f9607d2e3fc31e11ca476b7aa1b383e9a471

Pancakeswap

https://pancakeswap.finance/info/token/0x8925f9607d2e3fc31e11ca476b7aa1b383e9a471

LP Burn Proof

https://bscscan.com/tx/0x3b79f05cfa73e100cd3c759973a88f7d534968183352053e6ea8b091bbe6a180

poo coin chart

https://poocoin.app/tokens/0x8925f9607d2e3fc31e11ca476b7aa1b383e9a471

Media Contact:

Mayank Dudeja

info@apejet.games