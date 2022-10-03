Stereotaxis Receives St. Louis Mayor’s Innovation Award for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced it was awarded the 2022 Innovation Award from the Office of the Mayor of St. Louis, Tishaura O. Jones. This recognition reflects Stereotaxis’ regional leadership in advancing cutting-edge technologies with a positive impact on society.



Stereotaxis’ Robotic Magnetic Navigation technology is most known for introducing the benefits of robotic precision and safety to minimally invasive procedures performed to treat heart arrhythmias. Tens of millions of individuals worldwide suffer from arrhythmias - abnormal heart rhythms that result when the heart beats too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular pattern. Hundreds of physicians have used Stereotaxis’ robotic systems to treat over 100,000 patients globally. Multiple clinical publications have demonstrated that the technology supports improved procedural safety and enables physicians to successfully treat the most challenging arrhythmias in patients with otherwise few alternatives.

In recent years, Stereotaxis significantly increased its investment in innovation, and the company spends over $10 million annually on research and development activities. These activities have supported the development of new robotic surgery platforms, endovascular instruments, and information solutions for the operating room. The guiding principles motivating all of Stereotaxis’ innovation efforts are to improve patient care, enhance the physician experience, and increase broad accessibility and affordability of robotics.

Earlier this year, Stereotaxis opened its 45,000-square-foot global headquarters facility in downtown St. Louis. Located in the renovated historic Globe Building in St. Louis’s growing Downtown North Urban Insight District, the new global corporate headquarters is an all-in-one facility offering high-tech research and development, advanced manufacturing, and distribution space for the company’s pipeline of cutting-edge robotic surgery technologies.

“Stereotaxis has made significant progress in our mission to make the precision and safety of robotics broadly accessible and impactful to patients,” said David Fischel, Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis. “We are honored to receive this award. It is a reflection of the ingenuity and efforts of many talented individuals on our team in St. Louis and across the globe, as well as the broader community of physicians and partners who are pioneering the advancement of our technology.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

