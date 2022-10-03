Fixing of coupon rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

FIXING OF COUPON RATES        3 October 2022

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 5 October 2022

Effective from 5 October 2022, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 5 October 2022 to 5 January 2023:

Uncapped bonds
DK0030494935, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 5 October 2022: 1.9350% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

