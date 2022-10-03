New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Waterless Cosmetics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323475/?utm_source=GNW

The global waterless cosmetics market is expected to grow from $7.30 billion in 2021 to $8.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The waterless cosmetics market is expected to grow to $13.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.



The waterless cosmetics market consists of sales of waterless cosmetics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for healthier, more sustainable alternatives in cosmetics.Waterless cosmetics refer to beauty products that are free from water, using soothing botanical ingredients that help with the application, hydration, texture, and dissolving of water-soluble actives (like vitamin C) so they work better on the skin.



They use soothing botanical ingredients and nourishing oils while reducing the need for preservatives and unnecessary fillers.



The main types of waterless cosmetics are skincare, haircare, makeup, and others.The waterless cosmetics skincare refers to a set of activities conducted for the development and sales of waterless cosmetics for skincare.



The waterless skincare products are offered in bars, powders, sheets and sticks that can be used without water.The various price range of these products are economy, mid-range, and premium.



These are distributed through online retailers, speciality stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets and others for various customer orientation including men, women, and unisex.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the waterless cosmetics market in 2021. The regions covered in the waterless cosmetics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising demand for chemical-free cosmetics is expected to propel the growth of the waterless cosmetics market going forward.Chemical-free is a term used in marketing to mean that a product is safe, healthy, or environmentally friendly because it contains only natural ingredients.



Clean products or chemical-free cosmetics are those that are environment-friendly, notable for their ingredients, and free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and more.For instance, according to Mint, a financial daily newspaper, in March 2021, Lotus Herbals, an Indian-based cosmetics manufacturer, announced its entry into the clean beauty category with Lotus Botanicals, which will have a range of chemical-free skin and hair care products.



The company said the chemical-free cosmetics or the organic beauty market is expected to grow to $54 billion by 2027. Therefore, the rising demand for chemical-free cosmetics is driving the growth of the waterless cosmetics market.



The rise in technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the waterless cosmetics market.Major companies operating in the waterless cosmetics sector are focused on new technological innovations to gain a competitive advantage.



For instance, in January 2021, L’Oréal, a France-based personal care company, launched Perso, an (artificial intelligence) AI-powered device that formulates and dispenses personalized skincare, lipstick, and foundation. The Perso app processes user skin condition data via uploaded selfies, environmental conditions via location data, and user-entered skin care concerns and outputs custom formulas via the device.



In February 2020, Beiersdorf, a Germany-based personal care manufacturer, acquired Stop The Water While Using Me! for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, they are jointly enhancing the effectiveness of sustainable skincare and promoting climate and resource conservation efforts.



Stop The Water While Using Me! is a Denmark-based manufacturer and retailer of premium waterless cosmetic products.



The countries covered in the waterless cosmetics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

