New Partners to Restructure KIWA

Ontario, Calif., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (OTCBB: KWBT). On October 3, 2022, the company issued an 8K announcement, disclosing that on September 25, 2022, the Preferred Stockholders of the company signed a cooperation agreement ("Cooperation Agreement") with a BVI-registered Xiaoman International Holdings Co., Ltd. Xiaoman will assist the company in completing important tasks such as annual report auditing and asset restructuring.



Pursuant to the Cooperation Agreement, Xiaoman will assist the Company in seeking potential acquisition targets in digital assets, digital collections, film and television culture, Metaverse and other fields and eventually listing the Company on a national exchange. The Preferred Stockholders agreed to vote for the director nominees by Xiaoman and acquisition transactions Xiaoman may propose in board meetings and shareholder meetings.

The Company’s CEO Mr. Wade Li states that “this reorganization with the partner is able to inject substantial support for development of the company, enhance the endogenous power and will bring the company to a new height of development.”

