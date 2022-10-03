Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market to Hit Sales of $2 Billion by 2028 | Botox in Hyperhidrosis Treatment—an Effective Application Beyond Cosmetic Procedures

Westford, USA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There is a growing demand for treatment of hyperhidrosis, or excessive sweating. This condition can be extremely embarrassing and uncomfortable for sufferers, and can interfere with everyday activities. Hyperhidrosis can be caused by many things, including genetics, certain medications, menopause, anxiety, and even certain foods in the global hyperhidrosis treatment market . There are a number of treatments available, ranging from over-the-counter products to more invasive procedures. As of 2021, over 1% of the global population is affected by hyperhidrosis and the prevalence is 4 times higher in the US and affects over 15.3 million people in the US.

There are a number of factors that may contribute to the growing demand for hyperhidrosis treatment market in the years to come. First, as the population continues to age, there is a greater need for treatments for conditions that commonly affect older adults. Additionally, as awareness of this condition increases, more people are likely to seek treatment.

As per SkyQuest study, there are a number of effective treatments available in the global hyperhidrosis treatment market. Over-the-counter antiperspirants are often the first line of defense against excessive sweating. If these products do not provide relief, there are a number of prescription options available. These include topical antiperspirants, oral medications, and botulinum toxin injections. In some cases, surgery may be necessary to correct the problem.

The growing demand for hyperhidrosis treatment market is likely to result in more effective treatments being developed. For now, sufferers have a number of options available to them that can provide much-needed relief from this condition.

There are also some surgical options available for treating hyperhidrosis. One of the most common is thoracic sympathectomy, which involves severing the nerves that control sweating. This can be a very effective treatment, but it does have some risks involved.

SkyQuest announces the release of its latest report on the hyperhidrosis treatment market. This comprehensive report covers all aspects of the condition, from diagnosis and treatment options to the economic impact of hyperhidrosis. Apart from this, the report offers detailed analysis of market dynamics, key trends, market opportunities, treatment options, segmental analysis, market share analysis, and pricing analysis, among others.

Botox in Hyperhidrosis Treatment—an Effective Application Beyond Cosmetic Procedures

There is a growing demand for Botox injections to treat hyperhidrosis, a condition that causes excessive sweating. This demand for the hyperhidrosis treatment market is being driven by an increase in awareness of the condition and its potential treatments, as well as by the availability of more effective treatments such as Botox. It works by temporarily paralyzing the muscles that cause sweating. This can be an effective treatment for many people, but it is important to remember that it is not a cure for hyperhidrosis. The effects of Botox will only last for a few months, and the treatment will need to be repeated periodically in order to maintain results.

As per SkyQuest study, Botox is currently holding the largest market share and is dominating the global hyperhidrosis treatment market. Hyperhidrosis can be a very debilitating condition, causing those who suffer from it to sweat excessively even when they are not engaging in any physical activity. This can lead to social anxiety and isolation, as well as difficulties with work and personal relationships.

Most of the patients and physicians in the global hyperhidrosis treatment market prefer Botox injections as an effective treatment for hyperhidrosis, with many patients seeing a significant decrease in sweating after just one treatment. The effects of Botox can last for several months, and repeated treatments can provide even longer-lasting relief.

According to SkyQuest’s latest survey on the use of Botox for treating hyperhidrosis, a staggering 96% of dermatologists and plastic surgeons surveyed said they have used Botox for this purpose. Moreover, 88% of those surveyed said they would recommend its use to others. These results in the hyperhidrosis treatment market are not surprising given the efficacy of Botox in treating hyperhidrosis. In fact, Botox is one of the key FDA-approved treatments for this condition. When injected into the affected area, Botox blocks the release of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which is responsible for triggering sweating. This leads to a significant reduction in sweating.

Primary Axillary Hyperhidrosis Treatment to Generate Revenue of $198 Million by 2028

Primary axillary hyperhidrosis is a condition that causes excessive sweating in the underarm area. It can have a significant impact on daily activities and quality of life. The condition is thought to be caused by overactive sweat glands. There are several treatments available for primary axillary hyperhidrosis, including anticholinergic drugs, Botox injections, and surgery. The most effective treatment depends on the severity of the condition and the preferences of the patient.

The products available in the primary axillary hyperhidrosis treatment market include antiperspirants, aluminum chloride hexahydrate, botulinum toxin, and iontophoresis devices. Antiperspirants are the most commonly used products for primary axillary hyperhidrosis treatment.

The rising awareness of primary axillary hyperhidrosis and its treatments is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increasing prevalence of the condition is another key factor fueling market growth.

The global primary axillary hyperhidrosis treatment market is expected to generate revenue of $198 million by 2028 and is projected to continue expanding at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period, 2022–2030. This market is primarily driven by the development of new and improved treatments, the increasing incidence of hyperhidrosis, and the growing awareness of the condition.

Top Players in Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market

Allergan PLC (Ireland)

Brickell Biotech Inc. (US)

Cynosure (US)

Dermadry Laboratories lnc. (Canada)

Dermira Inc. (US)

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK)

Miramar Labs, Inc. (US)

Sesderma (Spain)

Ulthera Inc. (US)

