Sustainable Plastic Packaging: Global Markets

The objective of the report is to identify new technologies and applications in the sustainable plastic packaging market.The market is segmented by packaging type, packaging, process, end-use, and application.



This report analyzes the growth potential of the sustainable plastic packaging market with 2021 as the base year and gives estimates for 2022 to 2027.This report also focuses on identifying key end users and industries which will affect the major market trends.



The report covers key trends, which are expected to contribute to high demand due to the huge demand created by end users, technological advancement, and easy availability of raw materials for sustainable plastic packaging manufacture. This means that the market will show significant growth during the forecast period.



With a thorough market segmentation by packaging type, location, and application, the study seeks to give readers an overview of the market for sustainable plastic packaging.During the projected period, a significant amount of growth is anticipated in the global market for sustainable plastic packaging.



The research analyses important trends and opportunities in the industry and delivers vital statistics on the market status of the top players in sustainable plastic packaging.



Summary:

The market for sustainable plastic packaging will grow at a REDACTED% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2027. Growing government actions in favor of eco-friendly packaging are a key driver propelling the market for sustainable plastic packaging.



Sustainable packaging is a method of storing various items that use biodegradable materials that are also safe for the environment and can be recycled and reused. Growing usage of biodegradable materials for packaging protects the environment and reduces pollution because they may be recycled and utilized for other types of material packaging.



The primary factor driving market growth is the growing consumer preference for recyclable and eco-friendly materials.Other factors include the growing downsizing of packaging, the advancement of new technologies and innovations, the rise of non-biodegradable materials, the growing public awareness of environmental health issues like soil pollution, the growing public awareness of the negative effects of plastics, and the growing consumer demand for the use of green packaging.



Additionally, growing e-commerce and packaging sector modernization and technical improvements will foster new market possibilities for sustainable plastic packaging during the projected period of 2022-2027.



However, among other things, rising packaging switching to non-plastic solutions, increasing lack of awareness about the importance of sustainability in some emerging economies, and fewer recycling infrastructure facilities are the main factors slowing market growth. Additionally, rising price fluctuations for raw materials will further impede the development of the sustainable plastic packaging market.



In terms of process, the market is segmented into recyclable, reusable, and biodegradable. The global battle against packaging materials made of plastic and other harmful materials, as well as increased demand for sustainable packaging across a variety of industries including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, etc., are all contributing to the market’s growth in demand for biodegradable packaging materials. During the forecast period, market growth is likely to be sparked by increased sustainability efforts, environmental protection, increased consumer awareness, government bans on plastic, and an emphasis on effective packaging solutions.



Manufacturers of biodegradable packaging materials are using pro-environment messaging in their marketing campaigns, which is expected to increase their market share.For instance, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo declared in 2021 that by the end of 2025, all packaging would be made entirely of biodegradable, recyclable, and compostable materials.



Coca-Cola announced the introduction of bottles made entirely of recycled plastic in 2021 and even made a commitment to incorporate REDACTED% recycled materials into all of its packaging globally by the end of 2030. Unilever said in 2020 that it will use more recycled plastic and completely biodegradable packaging by 2025 while reducing its use of virgin plastic packaging by more than REDACTED tonnes.

