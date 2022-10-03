New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "In-Game Advertising (IGA): Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325457/?utm_source=GNW





This report also offers insights on the drivers, restraints and opportunities for the market, which were gathered through primary and secondary research. It also covers various market factors, including COVID-19 impact, Porter’s Five Forces, PEST analysis and use case analysis.



This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format, with tables and charts/figures.The report’s scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets by advertising type, device type and end user.



The qualitative and quantitative data of all segments are provided in the report. The report examines each segment, determines its current market size and estimates its future market sizes with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs).



The report also provides profiles of the significant IGA players and their strategies for enhancing their market presence. The report also discusses the competitive landscape, with a ranking of the top IGA providers in 2021.



Report Includes:

- 42 data tables and 50 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview of the global market for in-game advertising (IGA)

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for in-game advertising market, and corresponding market share analysis based on type of ads, device, end-user, and region

- Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other region-specific macroeconomic factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the in-game advertising industry, and its vendor landscape

- Latest information on the recent market developments, merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within global in-game advertising market

- Market share analysis of the key market participants in global IGA market, their product portfolio, research priorities, and the company competitive landscape

- Descriptive company profiles of the market leading players, including Alphabet Inc., Dentsu Group Inc., FreakOut Holdings Inc., Meta Platforms Inc. and Vivendi SE



Summary:

With millions of people playing video games every minute, gaming is arguably one of the most popular forms of entertainment on the planet.People have never played video games so muchmore than they have in the last few years.



This has become a key attraction for brands to target customers for their products and services more effectively than ever before.Video games have now becomeaprevalent and profitable leisure activity.



The rise of subscriptions in online gaming has opened up enormous revenue opportunities beyond the sale of game titles and equipment.The gaming industry turned out to be resilient to the global crisis and even demonstratedmoderate growth.



Gameswere surging in popularity as people in lockdownwere exploring new ways to vent and connect with their peers. Video game usage has increased by 75% since the start of worldwide social distancing.



Across the globe, the rise of video games as a dominant form of recreation and socializing has boosted the demand for such interactive games.The popularity and growth of these games present significant and lucrative opportunities for advertisers to engage with interested consumers in relevant contexts.



Due to the pandemic, almost all game genres have seen increased revenue from in-game advertising (IGA) in the last two years.The growth in this type of advertising is projected to increase further through 2027.



Unfortunately, there is no universally applicable formula for maximizing IGA revenue. Still, it’s no secret that in-game ads are on the rise.



IGA is one of the most rapidly expanding fields of marketing today.It helps brands to communicate with their target market, building familiarity with those who play these games.



Advances in game graphics have led to the inclusion of in-game ads that look like a natural part of games.For instance, if an individual is playing a sports game, they might see billboards in the game promoting a product that looks like a miniature version of billboards in an actual stadium.



Like all online ads, the objective of IGA is to increase brand recognition, promote a service or increase a product’s sales.



The global market for IGAwas estimated at nearly REDACTED in 2021 and is expected to grow to REDACTED in 2027.The global market for IGA is expected to growat a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2022 to 2027, which is a remarkable growth rate for any industry.



This growth rate is the directly result of the adoption of digital transformation technologiesworldwide, the popularity of mobile gaming and increasing strategic alliances among game developers and advertisers.Companies seek to use state-of-the-art technology to achieve theirbusiness goalsmore efficiently.



In this report, the global market for IGA has been segmented based on type of advertising, device type, end user and region. Based on type of ad, the IGAmarket has been segmented into static ads, dynamic ads and advergaming.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325457/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________