Dental Imaging Systems: Global Markets

Based on technology, the market is divided into -

- Dental X-ray systems.

- Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) systems.

- Intraoral cameras.



Based on method, the market is divided into -

- Intraoral Imaging Systems.

- Extraoral Imaging Systems.



Based on end user, the market is divided into -

- Dental Hospitals and Clinics.

- Dental Colleges and Research Establishments.

- Other end users (Dental Radiographic Centers, Forensic Laboratories).



Based on region, the market is divided into -

- North America.

- Europe.

- Asia-Pacific.

- Rest of the World.



The report also includes a discussion of the major drivers and global dynamics, along with the political, economic, social, and technological factors that impact the market.The report provides market size estimates for the year 2019 (considered as a base year), 2021, and a forecast for 2027.



Market estimates and forecast figures are provided for all major market segments. A discussion on the major players is included in the competitive landscape section which provides trends in product launch, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and on other agreements.



The report concludes with a special focus on the competitive landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the dental imaging systems market.



Report Includes:

- 32 data tables and 41 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for dental imaging systems within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for dental imaging systems, and corresponding market share analysis by technology, method, end user, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning major market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory aspects, and other macroeconomics factors affecting the dental imaging industry

- Highlights of the current and future market potential for dental imaging systems, along with a detailed analysis of the manufacturer’s products, new technologies, and the vendor landscape

- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet the demand for dental imaging products and technologies owing to their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, or other advantages

- Analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Align Technology Inc., Acteon Group, Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corp., Planmeca Oy, and Ray Co., Ltd.



Summary:

The global market for dental imaging systems was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.By technology, this dental imaging systems market has been segmented into dental X-ray systems, Cone Beam Computed Tomography Systems (CBCT), and intraoral cameras.



The dental X-ray systems segment recorded the highest revenue ($REDACTED), growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED%, while the CBCT segment recorded $REDACTED revenue in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period. The fast growth rate of the Cone Beam Computed Tomography Systems (CBCT) segment is attributed to the rapid emergence of digital technology that has penetrated in all the segments of dental imaging, along with a shift from conventional 2D imaging to 3D imaging, owing to the immeasurable advantages in image capture and processing.



Reasons for Doing This Study:

Dentistry has seen several staggering and monumental advances during the past few decades because of emerging technology and constant evolution in the field. With these advances, more precise and specialized diagnostic tools, especially for imaging, have become indispensable.



Dental imaging is the process of creating high quality images for the diagnosis and treatment of dental diseases. According to the United States (U.S.) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around half of the adult population in the U.S. has periodontitis, and 1 in 4 children suffer from dental caries; radiographic evaluation plays a critical role as an adjunct to a comprehensive oral examination for the diagnosis and treatment of these and other conditions. From the simple intraoral periapical X-rays and panoramic radiographs to advanced imaging techniques like computed tomography, cone beam computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, and the recent innovations in intraoral scanners, imaging in dentistry has scaled paramount heights. Three-dimensional imaging has made examination of complicated craniofacial structures simpler and diagnosis of complex lesions more accurate.



Growth in various disease segments is expected in emerging economies, driven by the increasing expenditures of countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Russia.

