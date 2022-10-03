Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Size is expected to reach at USD 4.7 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.5%, Owing to Increasing Incidences of Gastrointestinal Disorders

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Size accounted for USD 2.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 4.7 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030.



Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Statistics

Global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market revenue was worth USD 2.1 Billion in 2021, with a 9.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

North America region leads with more than 41% irritable bowel syndrome treatment market share in 2021

Asia-Pacific region is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10% from 2022 to 2030

Among types, the IBS-D segment has captured 55% of total market in 2021

Growing cases of irritable bowel syndrome, along with impact of dietary factors on gut health, drives the irritable bowel syndrome treatment market trend





Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Report Coverage:

Market Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Size 2021 USD 2.1 Billion Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Forecast 2030 USD 4.7 Billion Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 9.5% Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Base Year 2021 Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Product, And By Geography Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Allergan, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., and Ardelyx.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Overview

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a gastrointestinal functional intestinal condition characterized by colon muscular spasms. Irritable bowel syndrome affects the large intestine. Irritable bowel syndrome is most common in the elderly and is characterized by intestinal malfunction. The increasing prevalence of target diseases, as well as the growth of conventional pharmaceutical labels, is likely to drive market growth. Moreover, rising drug use and the introduction of new products are projected to fuel the irritable bowel syndrome market.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Growth Factors

Growing incidence of irritable bowel syndrome

Rising geriatric population over the globe

Increasing influence of dietary variables on gut health

Rise in R&D activity for the development of irritable bowel syndrome medications

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Dynamics

IBS is considered one of the most common gastrointestinal disorders, accounting for 10-15% of all cases worldwide. The majority of IBS patients are below the age of 50, however many elderly persons also suffer. This disease's effects might range from minor irritation to severe weakening. It can control many facets of a patient's professional, emotional, and social life. Patients with moderate to severe symptoms frequently have negative consequences on their physical, educational, social, mental, as well as financial well-being.

Symptoms might vary, and constipation can alternate with diarrhea, which can be paradoxical at times. These factors contribute to the requirement for irritable bowel syndrome therapies that allow patients to go about their regular lives. Long-term patients' syndrome is likely to impair their personal and professional lives, as well as limit their prospects.

Furthermore, approximately 40% of people have mild IBS, 35% have intermediate IBS, and 25% have extreme IBS. Many people are unable to distinguish between Irritable bowel syndrome symptoms; it continues to be one of the most common ailments diagnosed by doctors. Not everyone with IBS receives the same treatment. However, between 2.4 to 3.5 million hospitals called for irritable bowel syndrome are made in the United States alone each year. Globally, it affects roughly 35-40% of men & 60%-65% of women.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation

The global irritable bowel syndrome treatment market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on type, and product. By type, the segment is separated into IBS-D (xifaxan, viberzi, and others), and IBS-C (linzess/constella, amitiza, and others).

In terms of product, the market is further categorized into viberzi, xifaxan, linzess/constella, amitiza, and others.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Share

IBS-C was the highest producing revenue share segment in 2021 because of the rising incidence and increased use of medications such as Linzess / Constella and Amitiza.

Linzess / Constella was the market trend in the global IBS treatment market in 2021 due to growing product acceptability in key markets such as the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Regional Overview

The global Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment market is separated into several geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the irritable bowel syndrome treatment industry analysis, the North America was anticipated to be the largest income-generating region in 2021, followed by Europe. The existence of key industry actors, the heightened amount of attention to individuals, the strong presence of emerging products, and the built health services are the main causes.

Europe is predicted to be the fastest-growing continent over the projection period. The IBS treatment market is being driven by increased advertising and the presence of a large target population.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market. The rise in chronic illnesses is the primary driving reason behind the industry's growth. Due to the growing number of patients, China is the largest growing country as the population grows. The industry in this region is being driven by increased safety awareness and the availability of new therapy techniques. Higher healthcare costs and rising living standards are driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific biomaterial orthopedics sector.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment Market Players and Strategies

Some of the prominent irritable bowel syndrome treatment market companies are Allergan, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bausch Health, AstraZeneca, and Ardelyx.

Companies have implemented policies to increase their market shares, such as product expansion, regional expansion, product growth, and fusions and acquisitions. Salix Pharmaceuticals' portfolio of gastrointestinal medications was purchased by the business in April 2015.

