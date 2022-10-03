New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Peptide Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325439/?utm_source=GNW

, Novo Nordisk A/S, Circle Pharma Inc., and Corden Pharma GmbH.



The global peptide therapeutics market is expected to grow from $34.12 billion in 2021 to $37.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The peptide therapeutics market is expected to reach $52.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The peptide therapeutics market consists of sales of peptide therapeutics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to a special type of pharmaceutical drug made up of a string of carefully arranged amino acids.Peptides that are found naturally serve various purposes, including those of hormones, growth factors, neurotransmitters, ion channel ligands, and anti-infectives.



Consequently, using peptides as therapeutics offers a way to target a variety of cells and control their response. There is potential for the use of therapeutics for various treatments, including peptide replacement, antiviral usage, and conjugating peptides.



The main types of peptide therapeutics are generic and branded.The branded peptide therapeutics are drugs sold under the brand names of large pharma companies that own the patent for these drugs.



These are more expensive than generic drugs as they maintain a distinct brand.The peptide therapeutics are administered in several routes such as parenteral, mucosal, oral, and transdermal.



They are used for treating cancer, cardiovascular diseases, central nervous systems, metabolic disorders, infections, haematological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, dermatology, respiratory disorders, and acromegaly.



North America was the largest region in the peptide therapeutics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the peptide therapeutics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the peptide therapeutics market.Chronic diseases are long-lasting sickness that often cannot be healed, however, it is occasionally curable and controllable.



Chronic diseases are increasing due to increasing use to tobacco products, poor nutrition, physical inactivity, excessive use of alcohol and others.The use of peptide therapeutics aids in the prevention and treatment of certain chronic diseases.



For instance, in 2020, according to the American Hospital Association (AHA), the national organization that represents and serves all types of hospitals and health care networks and their patients and communities, 157 million Americans were affected by chronic diseases in 2020, and it is estimated to reach 171 million by 2030. Therefore, the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the peptide therapeutics market during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the peptide therapeutics market.The companies operating in peptide therapeutics are utilizing advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence is to attain higher efficiency in drug development.



For instance, in April 2020, Nuratis, an Ireland-based biotech company is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to discover therapeutic peptides, extended its research into possible remedies for COVID-19 symptoms.Nuritas employed its AI platform to find peptides that are effective against COVID-19 targets.



It took two initiatives to identify COVID-19 peptides: one for antiviral peptides that target how SARS-CoV-2 hijacks cells and the other for peptides that locally lower lung inflammation without inhibiting the immune system as a whole.



In August 2021, Bayer, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company acquired Vividion Therapeutics for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Bayer will improve its small molecule expertise and reach new markets.



The addition of a cutting-edge chemoproteomics platform will improve Bayer’s drug discovery capabilities. Vividion Therapeutics, Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company focused on transforming the future of human health by creating highly selective small-molecule medicines that drug traditionally inaccessible targets.



The countries covered in the peptide therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

