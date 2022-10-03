Branded Legacy, Inc. Products Now Featured in New Brick and Mortar Location

Orlando, FL, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce its new customer Living Kitchen.
Living Kitchen is a local hot spot for organic plant-based cuisine. At Living Kitchen, the food they prepare is a labor of love. Everything they make is 100% organic, plant-based and locally sourced. Living Kitchen opened its flagship location in the historic South End neighborhood of Charlotte in 2011 as Luna’s Living Kitchen and shortened the name to Living Kitchen in the summer of 2016. They serve a variety of dishes, traditional and unique, including plant-based creations of many classic dishes, from Pizza and Burgers to Sushi.
Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “I have been a frequent customer of Living Kitchen for a while now. I am excited to have our CBD being used in their smoothies and drinks. Its great being able to work with other local companies.”
Company also previously announced it has received majority shareholder consent and board approval for the reduction in its authorized shares. The reduction will bring the Authorized Common Shares down to Six Hundred Million (600,000,000).
About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist individuals, especially athletes, to perform better and recover faster. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.
About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper number of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com
About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles. Currently owns patent for a sports training assembly called The Quickness, a solar and water treatment company Magic 1 Promotions h2oandsolarsolutions.com, LLC and Astound NMN. By supplementing NMN it helps maintain NAD+ levels, ultimately slowing the effects of aging. www.astoundnmn.com
Safe Harbor Statement:
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.
