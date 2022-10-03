New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inhalation Anesthesia Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325421/?utm_source=GNW

The global inhalation anesthesia market is expected to grow from $1.26 billion in 2021 to $1.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The inhalation anesthesia market is expected to reach $1.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.8%.



The inhalation anesthesia market consists of sales of inhalation anesthesia products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to substances that enter the body through the lungs and are carried to tissues by the blood.Inhalation anesthetic have high potency, low solubility in blood and tissues, resistance to physical and metabolic degradation, and a protective effect on vital tissues with no injury.



The inhalation anesthesia is used for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia in the operating room.



The main product of inhalation anesthesia includes sevoflurane, desflurane, isoflurane, and nitrous oxide.Isoflurane is a general anesthetic that is inhaled and used to induce and maintain general anesthesia.



It relaxes muscles and reduces pain sensitivity by modifying tissue excitability.The applications of inhalation anesthesia include induction and maintenance.



The end-users of inhalation anesthesia include hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.



North America was the largest region in the inhalation anesthesia market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the inhalation anesthesia market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing geriatric population is anticipated to propel the growth of inhaled anesthetic drugs during the forecast period.The increasing geriatric population is boosting the inhalation anesthesia market as they are highly prone to degenerative diseases and chronic illnesses, which eventually leads to a rise in surgeries and therapeutics.



Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to ailments, such as cardiovascular, neurological, respiratory, and degenerative disorders, is boosting the market growth.It is usually inconvenient to administer anesthesia through an intravenous route to geriatric patients due to punctured blood vessels and issues with patient compliance.



For instance, in 2020, according to a United Nations report, the share of the population aged 65 years or over is expected to increase from 9.3% in 2020 to around 16.0% in 2050. Therefore, the increasing geriatric population is expected to boost demand for inhalation anesthesia during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the inhalation anesthesia market.Many companies operating in inhalation anesthesia are developing new products or new technologies to meet industry demands and strengthen the market position across the globe.



For instance, in April 2020, Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, a UK-based manufacturer of non-branded generic and in-licensed pharmaceutical products launched Vecuronium Bromide for Injection, 10mg. Vecuronium Bromide for Injection is used as an adjunct to general anesthesia to help with endotracheal intubation and to relax skeletal muscles during surgery or mechanical ventilation.



In January 2022, Dechra Pharmaceuticals UK-based specialist veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business acquired Isoflurane USP Inhalant Anesthetic and Sevoflurane USP Inhalant Anesthetic from Halocarbon Life Sciences for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Isoflurane and Sevoflurane come as an addition to Dechra’s pharmaceutical companion animal portfolio Dechra’s companion animal portfolio, focusing on endocrinology, anesthesia, fluid therapy, dermatology, ophthalmology, pain management, joint health support, and dental care.



Halocarbon Life Sciences is a US-based leader in the supply of isoflurane and sevoflurane inhalation anesthetic products for human and veterinary applications.



The countries covered in the inhalation anesthesia market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

