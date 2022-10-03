Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 39 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 23/9/2022
|415,917
|543.60
|226,091,996
|Monday, 26 September 2022
|2,661
|467.84
|1,244,918
|Tuesday, 27 September 2022
|5,395
|465.99
|2,514,012
|Wednesday, 28 September 2022
|3,495
|453.55
|1,585,168
|Thursday, 29 September 2022
|5,593
|455.48
|2,547,474
|Friday, 30 September 2022
|6,798
|438.72
|2,982,423
|In the period 26/9/2022 - 30/9/2022
|23,942
|454.18
|10,873,995
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 30/9/2022
|439,859
|538.73
|236,965,991
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,960,583 treasury shares corresponding to 7.69% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
Attachments