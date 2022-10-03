Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 39 2022

Danish English

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 23/9/2022 415,917 543.60 226,091,996 Monday, 26 September 2022 2,661 467.84 1,244,918 Tuesday, 27 September 2022 5,395 465.99 2,514,012 Wednesday, 28 September 2022 3,495 453.55 1,585,168 Thursday, 29 September 2022 5,593 455.48 2,547,474 Friday, 30 September 2022 6,798 438.72 2,982,423 In the period 26/9/2022 - 30/9/2022 23,942 454.18 10,873,995 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 30/9/2022 439,859 538.73 236,965,991 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,960,583 treasury shares corresponding to 7.69% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

