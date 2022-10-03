Questex’s Sibec to Bring the Fitness Industry Together in 2023 with an Expanded Reach to the Middle East Segment

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sibec Europe|UK, Europe’s leading one-to-one event for the fitness industry, concluded its event last week at the Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, in Portugal, with over 750 one-to-one meetings between premier global suppliers and owners and operators of health and fitness facilities in Europe and the UK.



For over 20 years, it continues to be Europe’s leading one-to-one event and combines the unique, personalized, intimate concept with organized networking activities and events, lavish receptions, and exceptional education, this year led by unparalleled industry voices: Andreas Paulsen, CEO, Europe Active, and David Stalker, President, Europe Active and CEO, Myzone and Dr. Paul Bedford, Owner, Retention Guru.

With the expansion of the hosted buyer base into the Middle Eastern region, Sibec Europe|UK will be renamed Sibec EMEA. The event will take place 26-29 September at the Hilton Sorrento Palace in Sorrento, Italy.



“While recruiting for this year’s event, we received incredible interest from all over the globe and we had to unfortunately turn people away due to space limitations and the Europe-focused strategy,” said Marty McCallen, Managing Director, Questex Fitness Group, organizer of Sibec Europe|UK. “At the request of our audience of suppliers, we will expand the event to a larger geographic region and give the entire audience the most valuable event for their business needs. We are excited to host the event next year at the beautiful Hilton Sorrento Palace.”



For more information on Sibec EMEA, click here.

About Sibec

Organized by Questex, Sibec events are the longest running one-to-one events for professionals in the fitness industry and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from fitness and wellness products, manufacturers and distributors to club owners, directors, and managers. With a minimum of 15 one-to-one appointments, multiple networking opportunities, and education, Sibec events, presented by Club Industry, provides the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified buyers of fitness equipment and supply looking to meet the top global companies.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality, and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Jennifer Rosen

Group Marketing Director

Questex Wellness Group

Jrosen@questex.com