TNG Creative Wins 2022 Web Marketing Association's WebAward for Best Biotechnology Website

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TNG Creative, an award-winning, healthcare-focused, boutique consultancy today announced that it has been awarded the 2022 Web Marketing Association's WebAward for Best Biotechnology Website. TNG Creative was recognized for its end-to-end design and development of www.prolocor.com, the website of Prolocor, a biotechnology company that is developing an innovative precision diagnostic test to guide cardiovascular treatment decisions.

"It feels great to be recognized for good work! We put so much effort into bringing founders', products', and companies' stories to life. Today, a good website in the life sciences has to offer immersive storytelling, and here at TNG Creative we put great effort into every website to connect strategy, creative, and science into a meaningful, relevant, and visually pleasing story. We want to thank the Web Marketing Association for recognizing this. We also thank the Prolocor team for partnering with us and trusting us on the process and deliverables. We would not have won multiple awards for the Prolocor website if this was not the case," said Mika Stojanovic, Head of Marketing + Creative at TNG Creative, and Managing Partner at The Naissos Group.

Earlier this year, TNG Creative also won the 2022 Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Award for Best Biotechnology Website and was awarded two 2022 dotComm Platinum Awards for Websites for its end-to-end design and development of the Prolocor website. That brings the total to four awards for this exciting biotech website.

Head of Strategy at TNG Creative and Managing Partner at The Naissos Group, Alex Stojanovic, added that "We're a small team, but we bring years of experience, a multidisciplinary set of skills, and passion for the companies that we support. Although we are nowhere near as large as some of our multinational counterparts, our dedication, drive, and accolades reinforce the quality of our work. We're immensely proud of that and remain laser-focused on helping other companies shine in the same way as Prolocor."

Since 1997, the Web Marketing Association's annual WebAward Competition has been setting the standard of excellence for website development. Independent expert judges from around the world review sites in 86 industries. Only the best are recognized with a WebAward. The WebAward Competition is the premier award recognition program for website developers and the online marketing community. A list of winners can be found on the Web Marketing Association's WebAwards website.

About TNG Creative

TNG Creative, LLC is an award-winning, healthcare-focused, boutique consultancy that bridges the gaps between strategy, science, and creative for life science companies. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, TNG Creative has client relationships in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company leverages a lean consulting model and brings broad life science experience across therapeutic areas, geographies, and company stages, from early stage biotechs to publicly traded corporations. TNG Creative is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Naissos Group, LLC.

About Prolocor

Prolocor, Inc is a precision diagnostics company headquartered in Philadelphia, PA and Burlington, VT. The company's innovative precision diagnostic test is being developed to guide cardiovascular treatment decisions, effectively matching the intensity of antithrombotic therapy with the risk of thrombotic events. Founded by a team that deeply understands thrombosis and cardiovascular disease, Prolocor is building its strategy around platelet FcγRIIa and embarking on a journey to commercialize an innovative test that quantifies FcγRIIa on the surface of platelets.

Contact Information:

Mika Stojanovic

TNG Creative

mika@naissos.com



