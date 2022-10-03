Cosentino launches Dekton® Kraftizen, the perfect combination of craft and technology

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cosentino Group , the Spanish global leader in producing and distributing innovative and sustainable surfaces for the world of architecture and design, announces the launch of Kraftizen , a new colorful collection of its leading innovative ultracompact surface Dekton® that brings together the best of craft and technology.

Introducing the first large-format stucco material of its kind, Cosentino is reinterpreting the versatility, beauty and honesty of craftsmanship through its innovative, carbon-neutral Dekton® surface. The new collection allows designers and architects to explore stucco-inspired design through the lens of ultra-durable Dekton materials, with a virtually limitless range of indoor and outdoor applications.

Kraftizen boasts a series of five versatile colors with rich, deep textures: Umber, Nacre, Argentium, Micron and Albarium. Reminiscent of Venetian stucco, these colors are rooted in minimalism and versatility, bringing serenity to any space through cladding, flooring or facades.

The Dekton® Kraftizen Collection is born from the challenge of reinterpreting craftsmanship perfected over the centuries using craft technology. Each trowel stroke is transferred onto a digital canvas made of millions of pixels, becoming part of an image and offering an enduring reinterpretation.

Umber is a timeless, rebellious color with strong charisma and personality. The terracotta hue brings warmth to any space, resulting in a cozy, nature-inspired ambiance.

Nacre is a color that engages all senses - providing a sense of movement with a rich texture of trowel marks and subtle interplay of light and shadow. The material’s silky finish contrasts delightfully with scattered gradients and reliefs throughout. This highly decorative finish is reminiscent of the sea - from its pearl-inspired hue and finish to wave-like texture and movement.

In ancient times, silver was considered a gift of nature created by the influence of the moon. This legend lives on in Argentium, a perfect matte gray that can be combined with both warm and cold atmospheres. Its troweled structure, typical of lime plastering, brings personality to the series.

Micron is elegant and restrained. Its markings make it a living, breathing material in its troweled texture. This deep, dark gray conveys a comforting sense of calm, wisdom and welcome.

Albarium is a peaceful, powdery white that refers directly to the primary element of this color: marble dust. The subtle trowel marks overlap, achieving a rich continuity that makes it easy to apply on large surfaces. Albarium captivates with its fine, elegant texture and the refinement and light it brings to the spaces where it is used.

About Dekton® by Cosentino

Dekton® by Cosentino is a revolutionary and innovative ultra-compact surface for architecture and design. It is a sophisticated mixture of minerals made with Sinterized Particle Technology (TSP), and a unique ultra-compaction process.

Its unique set of superior technical properties, such as resistance to UV rays, scratches, stains and thermal shock, and very low water absorption, make Dekton® the perfect surface for a wide range of applications, both indoors and outdoors (facades, paving, cladding, worktops, sinks, etc.). It is manufactured in large-format slabs (up to 320 cm x 144 cm) in five different thicknesses (0.4cm, 0.8 cm, 1.2 cm, 2 cm and 3 cm).

As part of our commitment to sustainability and a circular economic model, all Dekton® colors incorporate recycled materials from the product’s own manufacturing process. In 2016, Cosentino obtained an Environmental Product Declaration for Dekton®. In 2020, Dekton® earned the Carbon Neutral product certification for its entire color portfolio, standing out as the only cradle-to-grave carbon-neutral surface. Dekton® brand offers a 25-year warranty. https://www.cosentino.com/dekton/

