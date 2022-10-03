The Global Frozen Vegetables Market is expected to grow by $11.38 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frozen Vegetables Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778689/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the frozen vegetables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of frozen vegetables during the off-season, an increase in female participation in the workforce, and the growing restaurant and food service industry.

The frozen vegetables market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The frozen vegetables market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological developments in the frozen vegetables market as one of the prime reasons driving the frozen vegetables market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in M&A and innovative packaging and marketing initiatives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the frozen vegetables market covers the following areas:

• Frozen vegetables market sizing

• Frozen vegetables market forecast

• Frozen vegetables market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading frozen vegetables market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Ardo Coordination Center NV, B and G Foods Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Congeladora Horticola S.A. de C.V., General Mills Inc., Goya Foods Inc., Greenyard NV, Hormel Foods Corp., J.R. Simplot Co., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Nestle SA, Newberry International Produce Ltd., Nomad Foods Ltd, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Uren Food Group Ltd., and Waitrose Ltd. Also, the frozen vegetables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

