The Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Treatment Market is expected to grow by $13.48 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period

48 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period. Our report on the sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of STDs, the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, and increased initiatives by governments worldwide.

The sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Viral infections

• Bacterial infections

• Other infections



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in rapid diagnosis of STDs as one of the prime reasons driving the sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the involvement of various organizations to create awareness about STDs and expedited partner therapy (EPT) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market covers the following areas:

• Sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market sizing

• Sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market forecast

• Sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Affymetrix, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Dynavax Technologies Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Hologic Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd., Lupin Ltd, Merck and Co. Inc., Mylan N.V, and Pfizer Inc. Also, the sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

