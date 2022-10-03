The Global Microwavable Foods Market is expected to grow by $37.24 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.15% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microwavable Foods Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767763/?utm_source=GNW

15% during the forecast period. Our report on the microwavable foods market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the widened reach of vendors through organized retailing.

The microwavable foods market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The microwavable foods market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Frozen food

• Chilled

• Shelf-stable microwavable food



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the adoption of blockchain in the oil and gas refining industry as one of the prime reasons driving the microwavable foods market growth during the next few years. Also, innovations in the downstream sector and the rising exploration of unconventional petroleum resources will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microwavable foods market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Bellisio Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Conagra Brands Inc., General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., ITC Ltd., Kellogg Co., McCain Foods Ltd., Mizkan America Inc., MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, Nomad Foods Ltd, Quirch Foods LLC, Rich Products Corp, The Kraft Heinz Co., Tyson Foods Inc., and Unilever PLC. Also, the microwavable foods market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

