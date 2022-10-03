Teleradiology Market Size Will Attain USD 18.7 Billion by 2030 growing at 15.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Teleradiology Market Size accounted for USD 5.2 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to garner a market size of USD 18.7 Billion by 2030 rising at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2022 to 2030.



Teleradiology Market Statistics

As per WHO data, 3.6 billion x-rays medical examinations are performed every year

North America teleradiology market revenue will gather more than 40% market share in coming years

Asia-Pacific teleradiology market growth registered noteworthy CAGR during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030

Among technique, x-rays sub-segment collected over 26% of the overall market share in 2021





Teleradiology Market Growth Factors

Increasing incidence of target disease

Innovations in teleradiology solutions

Rising number of advanced imaging procedures





Teleradiology Market Report Coverage:

Market Teleradiology Market Teleradiology Market Size 2021 USD 5.2 Billion Teleradiology Market Forecast 2030 USD 18.7 Billion Teleradiology Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 15.4% Teleradiology Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Teleradiology Market Base Year 2021 Teleradiology Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Technique, By Technology, By End-User, And By Geography Teleradiology Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled 4ways Healthcare Ltd.; ONARD; RamSoft, Inc.; Virtual Radiologic; Agfa-Gevaert N.V.; HealthWatch TeleDiagnostics Pvt. Ltd.; Everlight Radiology; Teleradiology Solutions; and Global Diagnostics. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Teleradiology Market Dynamics

Teleradiology is a cutting-edge technology that allows radiological images and related data to be transmitted from one location to the next for diagnostic and consulting purposes. High demand for radiology services in nations such as the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, owing to the presence of skilled and specialized teleradiology professionals. The increase in the number of surgeries due to the increase in the number of chronic diseases is a major factor driving market growth. The lack of broadband network availability and a scarcity of skilled radiologists limit market growth.

The rising prevalence of various orthopaedic diseases, as well as the growing geriatric population, are major driving factors for the teleradiology market. The introduction of a hospital-centric business model is going to support long-term partnerships, and the increase in demand for advanced diagnostics equipment for various chronic diseases has positively impacted the growth of the teleradiology market. People nowadays believe in services and are willing to pay a high price for them. These services manage the equipment and aid in its efficiency. This has reduced technician workload and saved a significant amount of time. People's rising spending power and technological advancements have aided the growth of the teleradiology market over the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Teleradiology Market Segmentation

The global teleradiology market is segmented into imaging techniques, technology, and end user. On the basis of imaging techniques, the market is segmented into x-rays, computed tomography (CT), and nuclear imaging. Based on technology, the global teleradiology market is segmented into hardware and software. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

Teleradiology Market Share

According to our teleradiology market forecast, the x-rays technique generated a significant market share in 2021, whereas computed tomography (CT) is likely to attain a substantial growth rate in the coming years. Among technologies, the software sub-segment is poised to grow with the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030. As per our teleradiology industry analysis, hospitals accounted for a noteworthy market share while diagnostic centers are in a buzz for the past few years.

Teleradiology Market Regional Growth

The global teleradiology market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

In the coming year, North America is expected to be a major market for teleradiology. The presence of multispecialty hospitals in developing regions such as the United States is increasing demand for the teleradiology market. The government's funding for expanding the healthcare system is also helping the market grow. The teleradiology market will grow due to increased spending power, a well-developed medical sector, and the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population, combined with continuous service development, has fueled the growth of the teleradiology market in America.

In the coming year, Europe is expected to be a major market for teleradiology. The growing demand for radiological image transmission in medical emergencies via a variety of digital technologies supported by telecommunication is driving the growth of the teleradiology market in this region. The presence of significant investment, a large number of players, and an ever-increasing demand for radiology devices will drive the growth of the teleradiology market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for teleradiology. Rising demand for advanced and innovative health care products, as well as rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, are driving market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives to develop health care infrastructure are important drivers of the teleradiology market. The rapidly developing healthcare sector, rising consumer spending power, and ongoing technological and service development will all contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific teleradiology market.

The teleradiology market in LAMEA is expected to grow slowly. The LAMEA teleradiology market will be driven by increasing health care infrastructure and rising demand for more advanced healthcare technological products. The Middle East dominates the teleradiology market due to the presence of a large number of players in this region, the constantly increasing demand for teleradiology devices and software, and high healthcare spending. Africa has a small share of the teleradiology market, but it has enormous potential.

Teleradiology Market Players

Some of the leading teleradiology companies operating in the industry include 4ways Healthcare Ltd.; HealthWatch TeleDiagnostics Pvt. Ltd.; RamSoft, Inc.; Everlight Radiology; Virtual Radiologic; Agfa-Gevaert N.V.; ONARD; Teleradiology Solutions; and Global Diagnostics.

Questions Answered By This Report

What was the market size of Teleradiology Market in 2021?

What will be the CAGR of Teleradiology Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

Who are the major players in Global Teleradiology Market?

Which region held the largest share in Teleradiology Market in 2021?

What are the key market drivers of Teleradiology Market?

Who is the largest end user Teleradiology Market?

What will be the Teleradiology Market value in 2030?





Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

