Cue’ the Holidays with Dickey’s Barbecue Holiday Feasts

Dallas, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are for spending quality time with friends and family, so let Dickey’s Barbecue Pit do the cooking for you this holiday season with three delicious options, the Complete Feast, Dinner Feast, and Holiday Big Yellow Box available to you on Dickeys.com .

As of October 1st, the world’s largest barbecue concept is offering two festive heat-and-serve meals that are perfect for any holiday gathering. Dickey’s Complete Feast feeds 10 to 12 people and includes a choice of Spiral Cut Ham, Smoked Turkey, Cajun Fried Turkey, or traditional Prime Rib, cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon, and a dozen buttery rolls. All Complete Feast orders placed from October 1st – October 31st will receive a FREE Pumpkin Pie with their order. Additionally, The Dinner Feast serves 8 to 10 people and comes with a choice of the same proteins listed above, cornbread dressing, gravy, and a dozen buttery rolls.

Holiday barbecue lovers can also enjoy Dickey’s smoked and ready-to-serve Holiday Big Yellow Box, which feeds up to 12 people. The box includes 4 pounds of sliced turkey and large servings of baked potato casserole, green beans, cornbread dressing and a dozen buttery rolls. Dickey’s also offers their guests multiple a la carte options for meats and family-size sides. With the help of their experienced pitmasters, you will know exactly how much barbecue to order per person for your holiday meal.

“At Dickey’s we love the holidays! When families and friends gather to share great foods and create memories,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “That’s why we want to offer our guests the option of less time in the kitchen and more time around the dinner table.”

