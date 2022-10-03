English Finnish

Acquisition cost of WithSecure and F-Secure shares in Finnish taxation after demerger

Finnish tax administration has issued guidance on 30 September 2022 regarding the split of acquisition cost of shares after the demerger of 30 June 2022.

According to the guidance:

Acquisition cost of a share of WithSecure Corporation is 48.03 per cent of the original acquisition cost before demerger.

Acquisition cost of a share of F-Secure Corporation is 51.97 per cent of the original acquisition cost before demerger.

Link to the guidance (in Finnish and Swedish only)

https://www.vero.fi/syventavat-vero-ohjeet/ohje-hakusivu/112303/withsecure-oyjn-sek%C3%A4-f-secure-oyjn-osakkeiden-hankintamenon-maarittaminen-verotuksessa-withsecure-oyjn-osittaisjakautumisen-jalkeen/

https://www.vero.fi/sv/Detaljerade_skatteanvisningar/anvisningar/112303/faststallande-av-anskaffningsutgiften-i-beskattningen-for-aktier-i-withsecure-abp-och-f-secure-abp-som-bildats-genom-den-partiella-fissionen-av-withsecure-abp/

If the sale of shares is subject to another country’s taxation, taxation matters will be determined according to the local rules and regulations of the country where the shareholder is tax resident.

Additional information related to the demerger is available on both companies’ websites

Contact information:

Laura Viita, Investor Relations Director, WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



