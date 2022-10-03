The Global Luxury Eyewear Market is expected to grow by $3.99 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Luxury Eyewear Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729140/?utm_source=GNW

52% during the forecast period. Our report on the luxury eyewear market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization, increasing cases of vision disorder, and growing demand for luxury eyewear from emerging markets.

The luxury eyewear market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The luxury eyewear market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Eyeglasses

• Sunglasses



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the utility of eyewear as a fashion product as one of the prime reasons driving the luxury eyewear market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing trend for personalized luxury eyewear and the adoption of omnichannel retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the luxury eyewear market covers the following areas:

• Luxury eyewear market sizing

• Luxury eyewear market forecast

• Luxury eyewear market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading luxury eyewear market vendors that include Arias Eyewear, Astra Lifestyle, CHARMANT Inc., Concept Eyewear, Cutler and Gross Ltd., Eleganzo Inc., EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, Kering SA, Marchon Eyewear Inc., Marcolin Spa, MAUI JIM Inc., Maybach Eyewear, Safilo Group Spa, SUNGLASSCURATOR, Titan Company Ltd., and Vision Nexgen. Also, the luxury eyewear market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



