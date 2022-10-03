The Global Garden Planters and Pots Market is expected to grow by $842.98 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Garden Planters and Pots Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05618592/?utm_source=GNW

83% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing penetration of organized retail, the high penetration of smartphones and the internet, and growing urbanization in developing countries.

The garden planters and pots market analysis includes the distribution channel and material segments and geographic landscape.



The garden planters and pots market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Material

• Clay

• Plastic

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of omnichannel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the garden planters and pots market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising DIY trend and increasing popularity of gardening in developing regions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the garden planters and pots market covers the following areas:

• Garden planters and pots market sizing

• Garden planters and pots market forecast

• Garden planters and pots market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading garden planters and pots market vendors that include ADO URBAN FURNITURE S.L, Ashcomm LLC, Atech Sas, East Jordan Plastics Inc., Elho BV, Gardens Need, Green Mall, HOSCO PVT LTD, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kingfisher Direct Ltd, KONE CRAFTS, Landmark Plastic Corp, Lowes Companies Inc., Nursery Supplies Inc, Planters UNLTD., THE HC CO INC., The Home Depot Inc., The Pot Co., V G Plastech, and Wayfair Inc. Also, the garden planters and pots market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

