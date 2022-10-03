The Global Logistics Services Software Market is expected to grow by $2.88 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.94% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Logistics Services Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492118/?utm_source=GNW

94% during the forecast period. Our report on the logistics services software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of 3PL and the emergence of 5PL, rising private equity (PE) investments in the logistics industry, and the growth of e-commerce.

The logistics services software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The logistics services software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the digital transformation in logistics as one of the prime reasons driving the logistics services software market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of technologically advanced solutions and the implementation of blockchain technology in logistics software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the logistics services software market covers the following areas:

• Logistics services software market sizing

• Logistics services software market forecast

• Logistics services software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading logistics services software market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., Descartes Systems Group Inc., E2open LLC, Epicor Software Corp, Fishbowl, Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Koch Industries Inc., Korber AG, Magaya Corp., Manhattan Associates Inc., Oracle Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Ramco Systems Ltd., Royal 4 Systems, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Trimble Inc., and WiseTech Global Ltd. Also, the logistics services software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



