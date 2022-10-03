EASY SPIRIT FOOTWEAR MOVES FOR PINK

New York, New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Spirit, the original women’s comfort footwear brand, announced its annual participation in Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Beginning October 1st, in partnership with Breastcancer.Org and their mission to provide free expert guidance and support to everyone affected by breast cancer worldwide; Easy Spirit has committed to donate 20% of proceeds from its “Move for Pink” capsule collection, directly benefiting the organization.

Breastcancer.org founded by chief medical officer Dr. Marisa Weiss is a leading free source of patient-focused breast cancer information and an online community for people impacted by breast cancer. Founded 22 years ago, Breastcancer.org continues to give everyone with breast cancer the expert guidance needed beyond a brief doctor's visit by providing reliable, easy-to-understand, and actionable information and support services so each person can make the best decisions for their life.

Women’s health continues to be a foundational pillar for Easy Spirit. As a solutions-based brand, Easy Spirit has integrated the features and benefits its best known for into this capsule collection to benefit the customer. The ‘Move for Pink’ capsule collection features two sneaker silhouettes designed to be heavy on the benefits, and light on you. The Punter Walking Shoe ($79) is known best for its superior breathability, padded collar, tongue and arch support. Its shock absorbing midsole provides optimal comfort. The Maxine Walking Shoe ($99) features the Easy Spirit’s newly launched EMOVE technology as well as maximum support, superior cushioning, and shock absorption- designed to propel you forward with every step.

The brands’ month-long breast cancer awareness initiative will also continue its recently launched ‘Make a Move’ pledge. ‘Make a Move’ was created to encourage Easy Spirit’s customers and social following to get moving for a minimum of twenty minutes a day while motivating each person to find their personal journeys to getting and staying healthy, no matter their fitness levels. For over 35 years, Easy Spirit has continued to be a fierce champion of movement, believing movement is more than physical. Movement strengthens the body and mind, builds community and help others every step of the way. Movement has a long list of health benefits, including reducing the risk of breast cancer, easing treatment side effects like fatigue and depression, and so much more!

Easy Spirit’s ‘Move for Pink’ collection will be sold on https://easyspirit.com/collections/move-for-pink as well as participating wholesale doors including Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Belk until October 31, 2022.

ABOUT EASY SPIRIT

With a legacy rooted in creating simple solutions, the story of Easy Spirit has always been one of innovative thinking. Over the last 35 years, women have evolved and so have we. Now, more than ever, we know it’s about more than just shoes. Being comfortable in your own skin and making life easier is what matters most. Today, we continue our mission – we are makers of shoes and experiences that are all about making life easy for all women. Because anything is possible when you’re comfortable. Live your best life every step of the way in Easy Spirit.

ABOUT MARC FISHER FOOTWEAR COMPANY

Established in 2005, Marc Fisher Footwear Company is a leading full-service, product-driven fashion footwear company with knowledge and expertise in design, sales, sourcing, distribution, and marketing – all with dedicated and strategic direction for each brand within the portfolio, which includes Easy Spirit, Calvin Klein, Nine West, EARTH, Tommy Hilfiger, GUESS, G by Guess, Bandolino, indigo rd., UNISA, and Airwalk along with the namesake brands – Marc Fisher and Marc Fisher LTD. Our diverse portfolio of globally recognized brands – available domestically and internationally via wholesale and retail channels – consistently meets the widest range of consumers’ fashion footwear needs, from classic to contemporary, sport to dress, men to women. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with showrooms in New York City, Marc Fisher Footwear is sold worldwide through department stores, specialty stores and e-commerce channels.

ABOUT BREASTCANCER.ORG

Breastcancer.org is a leading patient-focused resource for breast health and breast cancer education and support. Their mission is to engage and empower people with research, expert information, and a dynamic peer support community to help them make the best decisions for their lives. The nonprofit organization, founded in 2000 by chief medical officer Marisa C. Weiss, M.D., has reached 210 million people worldwide since inception. Visit Breastcancer.org for more information. Related Links https://www.breastcancer.org/

