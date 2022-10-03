The Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market is expected to grow by $48.12 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.81% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disposable Medical Supplies Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492112/?utm_source=GNW

81% during the forecast period. Our report on the disposable medical supplies market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for disposable medical suppliers, the increasing number of people diagnosed with diabetes and infectious diseases, and an increasing number of hospitalizations and surgical procedures.

The disposable medical supplies market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The disposable medical supplies market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospital and clinics

• ASCs

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising demand for distribution through online channels and retailers as one of the prime reasons driving the disposable medical supplies market growth during the next few years. Also, high growth potential in emerging economies and technological advances to enhance product quality will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the disposable medical supplies market covers the following areas:

• Disposable medical supplies market sizing

• Disposable medical supplies market forecast

• Disposable medical supplies market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading disposable medical supplies market vendors that include 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BLACK MAMBA GLOVES, Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc, ConvaTec Group Plc, Fresenius Medical Care, Johnson and Johnson, Medline Industries LP, Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, Terumo Corp., and Zhejiang Gongdong Medical Technology Co. Ltd. Also, the disposable medical supplies market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

