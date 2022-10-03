The Global Ocular Implants Market is expected to grow by $1.82 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.26% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ocular Implants Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483145/?utm_source=GNW

26% during the forecast period. Our report on the ocular implants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, technological advances, and increasing access to ocular implants in emerging markets.

The ocular implants market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The ocular implants market is segmented as below:

By Product

• IOLs

• Corneal implants

• Glaucoma implants

• Ocular prostheses



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies custom-made ocular prostheses as one of the prime reasons driving the ocular implant market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing preference for ASCS over hospitals for ophthalmology procedures and increasing medical tourism for cataract surgery will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the ocular implants market covers the following areas:

• Ocular implants market sizing

• Ocular implants market forecast

• Ocular implants market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ocular implants market vendors that include AJL Ophthalmic SA, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Becton Dickinson, and Co., Care Group Sight Solution Pvt. Ltd., Carl Zeiss AG, CorNeat Vision Ltd, EyeD Pharma s.a., F.AD. Muller Sohne GmbH and Co. KG, Glaukos Corp, Gulden Ophthalmics, HOYA Corp., HumanOptics Holding AG, Johnson and Johnson, Morcher GmbH, NIDEK Co. Ltd, Novartis AG, Omni Lens Pvt Ltd, Ophtec BV, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd., and Second Sight Medical Products Inc. Also, the ocular implants market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

