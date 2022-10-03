The Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market is expected to grow by $8.85 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 33.37% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vehicle to Grid Chargers Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05402807/?utm_source=GNW

37% during the forecast period. Our report on the vehicle to grid chargers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the ability to meet the growing demand for electricity, advancements in battery technology, and optimized grid structure for decentralized power generation.

The vehicle to grid chargers market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The vehicle to grid chargers market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential chargers

• Commercial chargers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of EVs as one of the prime reasons driving the vehicle to grid chargers market growth during the next few years. Also, the rapid deployment of smart grids and increasing EV charging stations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vehicle to grid chargers market covers the following areas:

• Vehicle to grid chargers market sizing

• Vehicle to grid chargers market forecast

• Vehicle to grid chargers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vehicle to grid chargers market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Cenex, Enel Spa, ENGIE SA, EVTEC AG, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Group, Magnum CAP, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Moixa Energy Holdings Ltd., Nissan Motor GB Ltd., Nuvve Holding Corp., Renault sas, Shell plc, The Mobility House GmbH, Toyota Motor Corp, UK Power Networks Operations Ltd., Liikennevirta Oy Ltd., and OVO Group Ltd. Also, the vehicle to grid chargers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

