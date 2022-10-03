An Increase In Government Awareness Programs For Women’s Health Is Driving The Women’s Health Devices Market As Per The Business Research Company's Women’s Health Devices Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the women’s health devices market, an increase in government programs aimed at raising awareness about women’s health is contributing to the growth of the women’s health devices market going forward. Government programs aimed at raising awareness about women’s health refer to initiatives and awareness events organized by the government to make the population aware of some societal boost the public healthcare system's efficiency and effectiveness. These government programs help in creating awareness, which in turn increases the need for women's health devices for easy diagnosis. For instance, in March 2022, according to the Department of Health, Victoria, the Victorian government released its first-ever women’s sexual and reproductive health strategy and priority action plan for women’s sexual and reproductive health. The plan is supported by a $6.6 million investment for action and education to reduce stigma and improve knowledge of sexual and reproductive health and other such issues. Therefore, an increase in government programs aimed at raising awareness about women’s health is expected to boost demand for women’s health devices during the forecast period.



Request for a sample of the global women’s health devices market report

The global women's health devices market size is expected to grow from $30.81 billion in 2021 to $33.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The global women's health devices market size is expected to grow to $46.55 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the women’s health devices market. Many companies operating in the women’s health devices sector are looking for new technologies to strengthen their position in the women’s health devices market. For instance, in May 2022, iSono Health, a US-based medical equipment manufacturing company, launched ATUSA, which is the world’s first portable and automated 3D breast ultrasound scanner. This combines a unique 3D ultrasound scanner with artificial intelligence to perform full breast scans and accurately locate breast tumours.t automatically captures the entire breast volume, allowing for unremarkable breast ultrasound imaging at the point of care without the need for a trained ultrasound driver. This launch represents another step forward for the company and the female population.

Major players in the women’s health devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CooperSurgical, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Caldera Medical, GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, Hologic, Medline Industries, Candence Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser, BD. Com, Coloplast A/S, and MedGyn Products, Inc.

The global women’s health devices market overview is segmented by product into surgical, diagnostics, contraceptives, labor and delivery, critical care; by type into devices, consumables; by application into cancer, osteoporosis, infectious disease, uterine fibroids, post-menopausal syndrome, pregnancy, female sterilization, others; by end-user into hospitals, obstetrics and gynaecology clinics, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centres, others.

North America was the largest region in the women’s health devices market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global health devices market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global women’s health devices market research report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Women’s Health Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide women’s health devices market overviews, women’s health devices market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, women’s health devices market segments and geographies, women’s health devices market trends, women’s health devices market drivers, women’s health devices market restraints, women’s health devices market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Femtech Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Devices, Software, Services, Others), By End-Use (Direct-To-Consumer, Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), By Application (Reproductive Health, Pregnancy And Nursing Care, Pelvic And Uterine Healthcare, General Healthcare And Wellness, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Contraceptives Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Topical Contraceptives, Injectables, Diaphragms, Vaginal Rings, Condoms, Contraceptive Sponges, Subdermal Implants, Intra-Uterine Devices), By Age Group (15-24 Years, 25-34 Years, 35-44 Years, 44 Years), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Independent Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Clinics, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – By Diagnostic Test (Pap Smear Test, HPV Test, Colposcopy, Biopsy And Endocervical Curettage, Other Diagnostic Tests), By Age Group (Below 21, Age Between 21 To 29, Age Between 30 To 65, Above 65), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Cancer And Radiation Therapy Centres, Diagnostic Centres) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.







