Global Demand for Plant-based Snacks Market is expected to grow nearly US$ 73.6 Bn By 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plant-based snacks market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.7 % over the forecast period (2022-2032). Presently the net worth of the plant-based snacks market is valued at nearly US$ 31.8 Billion and is expected to reach a top valuation of USD 73.6 B illio n by 2032.



Plant-based snacks have emerged as popular product in last couple of years for many reasons. Incidence of obesity, cardiovascular ailments, and other chronic disorders is increasing and so has consumers’ exposure and awareness. Modernization and urbanization have rendered conscientious consumers more informed than ever before. They are prompt in realizing the benefits of plant-based diet, in turn fuelling the demand for plant-based snacks.

Healthy snacking has become very popular. Today snacks with fruits, vegetables, seeds, or combination bases are enjoying a growing market. The trend is likely to pick pace in the coming years. The reason why consumers opt for plant-based products is the ongoing trend of consumers becoming health and wellness conscious.

However the product cost, convenience, and taste are still among significant factors affecting the consumer buying decision. Thus the manufacturers should find ways to provide consumers with healthy eating habit without compromising the taste, and convenience.

The demand for plant-based snacks, resulting from changing eat-habits of consumers is expected to continue rising through the forecast period. Market players are therefore expected to witness increasing demand.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America is expected to dominate the global market by accounting for the maximum market value share of about 37% by 2022 end

By product type, meat alternatives are expected to account for the maximum market value share of the global market by 2022 end

In case of flavor, savory plant-based snacks are expected to gain momentum and show an impressive growth over the forecast period (2022-2032)

Presently North America plant-based snacks market dominates with an estimated value of above US$ 25 Billion by the end of year 2032.

Indirect channel is expected to account for a higher market value share than direct channel by 2032 end

Asia Pacific region is the leading market in terms of growth in sales of plant-based snacks these years resulting in an above average CAGR of 9.5% through the projected time period.

“With snack consumption steadily rising in Europe and North America, the plant-based snacks market will pick pace in the coming years”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are adopting various marketing strategies such as new product launches, geographical expansion, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration to identify the interest of potential buyers and create a larger customer base.

Some of the top companies operating in the global plant-based snacks market includes General Mills Inc., The Unilever Group, Nestle, Primal Spirit Foods, Inc., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Louisville Vegan Jerky Company, Blue Diamond Growers, Inc., Eat Natural, Green Park Snacks Ltd, Eat Real, Quorn, Oumph, Soul Sprout, Upton’s Naturals, Nutrifusion, Drink Eat Well, LLC, Go Raw®, Greenleaf Foods, SIREN SNACKS, and Zellee Organic among others.

In order to stay relevant in the global plant-based snacks market and gain competitive edge, some of the leading players are focusing in product innovations. For instance, they are introducing novel flavours in both sweet and savoury categories to expand their consumer base.

Global Plant-based Snacks Market by Category

By Product Type:

Meat Alternative Snack





By Packaging:

Pouches

Wrappers

Bags

Tins

By Flavor:

Savory

Sweet

By Distribution Channel:

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Store Specialty Stores Grocery Stores Independent Retailers Online Retailers



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





