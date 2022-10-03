The Global Robotic Bartender Market is expected to grow by $678.8 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.27% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Bartender Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377540/?utm_source=GNW

27% during the forecast period. Our report on the robotic bartender market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by bars and pubs leveraging the use of advanced technology, the adoption of robotics for the enhancement of services in the hospitality industry, and the high repeatability, productivity, and consistency of robotic bartenders.

The robotic bartender market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The robotic bartender market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies crowdfunding as a platform to raise funds as one of the prime reasons driving the robotic bartender market growth during the next few years. Also, the inclusion of self-learning technologies and real-time monitoring, and mobile application support will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the robotic bartender market covers the following areas:

• Robotic bartender market sizing

• Robotic bartender market forecast

• Robotic bartender market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading robotic bartender market vendors that include Barsys Industries LLC, Bartesian Inc, F&P Robotics AG, Foxtender, GKI Group, MAKR SHAKR srl, MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Party Robotics, Richtech Robotics Inc., Robolab Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SirMixABot Inc., SmartBar USA, Somabar Inc, TendedBar Inc., and Yanu OU. Also, the robotic bartender market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



