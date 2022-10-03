The Global Heat Interface Units Market is expected to grow by $279.8 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.56% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Interface Units Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05372329/?utm_source=GNW

56% during the forecast period. Our report on the heat interface units market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reduced investment and maintenance costs, a growing district heating market, and growing demand for home energy management systems (HEMS).

The heat interface units market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The heat interface units market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Indirect HIU

• Direct HIU



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the heat interface units market growth during the next few years. Also, smart controls for HIUs and the increasing concept of multi-dwelling buildings (MDU) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the heat interface units market covers the following areas:

• Heat interface units market sizing

• Heat interface units market forecast

• Heat interface units market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading heat interface units market vendors that include Baxi Heating UK Ltd., Caleffi SpA, Cetetherm, Danfoss AS, Dutypoint Ltd., ELCO GmbH, Essco Controls Ltd., Evinox Energy Ltd., Fortes Energy Systems, GIACOMINI Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Ideal Heating Ltd., Intatec Ltd., Johnson and Starley Ltd., KOZANLAR Heating Technologies and Solutions Inc. Org., Rhico District Heating Products Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, S.A. Armstrong Ltd., SAV Systems UK Ltd., and Vital Energi Ltd. Also, the heat interface units market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

