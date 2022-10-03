English French



Paris, 3 October 2022, 6:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 6,500 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of the issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 26/09/2022 FR0000131757 105 78.89 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 26/09/2022 FR0000131757 15 79.20 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 26/09/2022 FR0000131757 1,380 78.19 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 27/09/2022 FR0000131757 58 80.90 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 27/09/2022 FR0000131757 1,142 80.19 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 28/09/2022 FR0000131757 65 80.80 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 28/09/2022 FR0000131757 1,235 78.81 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 29/09/2022 FR0000131757 1,300 79.96 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 30/09/2022 FR0000131757 1,200 80.89 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 6,500 79.58

Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of September 26th, 2022) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

27.10.2022: Publication of 2022 third-quarter turnover

