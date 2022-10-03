Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market Size is projected to reach USD 2018.22 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.58%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market of third party logistics (3PL) is anticipated to progress at a decent pace during the forecast year. The third party logistics (3PL) services provide complete control over the meticulous and intricate tasks, such as freight forwarding, fulfillment operations, warehouse management, and inventory forecasting. Additionally, the strong presence of the distribution network of the service providers drives the market growth.

The third party logistics also provide management of demand fluctuations and help the manufacturers to make their products available and generate higher demand prospects in a particular period. The service providers also maintain better warehouse management and help the manufacturers maintain inventory stocks, where the company does not possess any infrastructure facility and serves as a warehouse.





COVID-19 Impact

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, manufacturing has taken a serious hit in terms of the production and demand for the products. The demand for third party logistics (3PL) is also expected to decrease in 2020 and 2021. The disruption in the supply chain and value chain, brief periods of lockdown and shutdown, and restrictions on entering the foreign boundaries hamper the market growth.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 2018.22 Billion by 2030 CAGR 8.58% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Mode of Transport, Industry Vertical, Service, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Inc.,FedEx Corporation,Nippon Express Co.,BDP International,XPO LogisticsInc,DB Schenker Logistics,Burris Logistics,CEVA Logistics,Kuehne + Nagel International AG,DSV Panalpina A/S,Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd. (Nippon Yusen),UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Ltd.Inc. Key Market Opportunities Better Warehousing Management Solutions to Focus on Growth across Potential Regions in Market Key Market Drivers Increasing trend of utilization of these services due to the emergence of distribution outsourcing

Regional Analysis

As a result of the increasing number of partnership and collaboration activities among third-party logistic providers, the market for third-party logistics is dominated by North America. The use of third-party logistics (3PL) service providers accounts for approximately 12.4% of the total number of logistical activities. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region would experience the most rapid expansion in the third-party logistics (3PL) market. In the Asia-Pacific region's third-party logistics market, it is projected that China will emerge as a prominent contributor in the near future.





Key Highlights

The global third party logistics (3PL) market size was valued at USD 962.1 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 2018.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.58% during the forecast period (2022-2030)

Asia-Pacific is projected to procure the fastest pace of growth in the market. China has emerged as a center of product sourcing and a substantial consumer of raw materials. Additionally, the increasing effort made by India and Vietnam to progress in marine transportation and logistics operations drives the market growth





Third Party Logistics (3PL) Market: Segmentation

By Mode of Transport

Ground/Roadways Transport

Waterways/ Maritime Transport

Railways Transport

Air Transport

By Industry Vertical

E-commerce and Retail

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Automotive

By Service

Freight forwarding

Warehousing and Distribution (W&D)

Domestic Transportation Management (DTM)

Value-Added Logistics Services (VALs)

International Transportation Management (ITM)

By Region

North America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific

South America





