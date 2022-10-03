The Global Medical Marijuana Market is expected to grow by $14.47 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.91% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Marijuana Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356569/?utm_source=GNW

91% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical marijuana market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising number of product launches, an increasing number of medical marijuana dispensaries, and plans to increase the production and availability of medical marijuana by governments.

The medical marijuana market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The medical marijuana market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Chronic pain

• Nausea

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of awareness campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the medical marijuana market growth during the next few years. Also, the launch of medical marijuana education programs and an increase in funding for research and production of medical marijuana will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical marijuana market covers the following areas:

• Medical marijuana market sizing

• Medical marijuana market forecast

• Medical marijuana market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical marijuana market vendors that include Aphria Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc, Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc, CV Sciences Inc., Emerald health therapeutics inc, Etain LLC, HEXO Corp, Isodiol International Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Khiron Life Sciences Corp, Maricann Group Inc, Medical Marijuana Inc, Organigram Holdings Inc, Phoena Holdings Inc, Tikun Olam Ltd, Tilray Inc, Trevena Inc, and VIVO Cannabis Inc. Also, the medical marijuana market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356569/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________