The Global IoT Analytics Market is expected to grow by $49.04 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 27.48% during the forecast period

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the IoT analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to improve business efficiency, increase in the number of smart connected devices, and rising use of IoT analytics in enterprises.

The IoT analytics market analysis includes the component and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The IoT analytics market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Software

• Services



By End-user

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Telecommunication and IT

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing use of IoT analytics in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the IoT analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of smart cities and increased adoption of wearable technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IoT analytics market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Aeris Communications Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., IoT Analytics GmbH, Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., PTC Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Software AG, and Teradata Corp.

